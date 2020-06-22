Donald Trump’s exposure to coronavirus testing reveals his neglect as cases rise

Meanwhile, Trump has also helped transform the wearing of masks, which have been shown to slow the transmission of disease, into a cultural war issue. His rally in Oklahoma on Saturday night was a rebuke of the concept of social estranging – despite the irony, his smaller-than-expected crowd would have made such practices possible. Health experts warn that rising infection rates in states such as Florida and Arizona – both of which have registered new highs in daily infection rates over the weekend – are driven by a dwindling public desire to avoid large gatherings and discreetly wear masks.

The example of the weak president is a model effort to divide Americans and highlight divisions over specific issues for his own political gain. But in the long run, regardless of putting thousands of lives at risk, this is counterproductive, as a stricter effort to avoid high infections as countries open up is likely to foster the quick economic recovery that Trump’s re-election campaign has slipped into trouble in The last weeks.

By ignoring or trying to talk about high rates of infection, the White House effectively reveals that it has neither the plans nor the desire to combat the worst public health crisis in a century, with the United States failing to see sharp falls in injuries after peaking in other major industrialized nations. .

Another week begins with the White House turmoil

The White House begins a new week in a typical storm of controversy, aggravated by Trump’s decision to hold a rally that could turn into an excessive event during the epidemic and move his administration to expel Jeffrey Berman, the New York’s chief prosecutor, which raised new concerns about her respect for the rule of law and the independence of the judicial system.

Trump’s adviser told CNN that Trump was “very” disturbed by the rally in the rally on Saturday night. A participant in the re-election said that donors and friends of the president were angry on Sunday in the wake of Trump’s weak rally this weekend.

Meanwhile, the virus is still raging, and the administration does not appear on the same page as to whether there will be a second wave in the fall. Although White House commercial advisor Peter Navarro told CNN Jake Tapper about “State of the Union” that the White House was preparing, Vice President Mike Pence blamed the media for inciting him “panic” On that front.

The administration’s slow efforts to increase coronavirus testing early in the epidemic worsened the impact of the disease. Although the number of tests performed has now reached 25 million, the number is much lower than the millions of tests per week that health experts say are necessary to determine the true spread of the disease and to track and isolate the infected.

He completed the controversy over Trump’s test comments a miserable weekend that should have given the president momentum but instead revealed his political weaknesses, including his persistent habit of saying obscene things detracting from his own campaign. CNN reported that the president was angry with the poor audience – about 6,200 people – who attended his career in Tulsa after spending the week claiming that attendance would break the record.

During his rally Saturday night, Trump shockingly claimed that he had asked his staff to slow the test to cover the true size of the disease. It is not the first time that this has been suggested.

Trump said on Saturday: “You know that testing is a double-edged sword.” “Here’s the bad part … When you take the test this far, you will find more people; you will find more cases. So I said to my people, slow down the test please.”

It is not clear whether officials conducted a slow test at a time when they claimed they were rushing into it and falsely declared that the United States was a world leader in the test. A administration official told CNN that Trump was “clearly joking.” Navarro also said the president was joking about “state of the union” on Sunday.

“Come now, that was the cheek’s tongue,” Navarro told Taber. It was a light moment for him on a march.

Why is the president joking about the test efforts in the pandemic of killing thousands of Americans and exposing his administration’s responsibilities is a mystery. But if he talks with irony, the observation itself will reflect the volatile way in which the epidemic was handled and its rejection of scientific steps that could improve the situation.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has argued that Trump was angry at the press for his (indeed correct) coverage of increasing cases of new coronavirus infections.

“What I heard from the president was frustration – frustration that we are testing, I think we have tested more than 25 million Americans. We have tested more than any other country in this world,” Wolf told CBS television. “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “Instead, the press and others, all they want to focus on is an increase in the number of cases.”

Trump’s comments sparked an instant rebuke from the presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign.

“This is a terrible attempt to reduce the numbers just to make them look good,” said Simon Sanders, Biden senior advisor at Fox News Sunday.

“This is what will be remembered long after the disaster of the march that took place last night – the president’s admission that he is slower than his test of his political interest.

High rates of infection

Public health experts have responded by not endorsing Trump’s comments on the test.

“This is very frustrating for millions of Americans who are sick and unable to take tests. It must be incredibly frustrating for people who have lost their families in nursing homes, because we couldn’t test nursing,” Dr. Ashish Jhaha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told CNN on Sunday, the residents of homes and workers or workers of meat-filling factories, unfortunately this is not a joke.

Michael Ostholm, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said on NBC’s “Face the Press” program that the epidemic resembles a “forest fire” that may not slow down and be exacerbated by eggs. House lack of strategy.

“At this point, we don’t really have a national plan that actually brings together what we’re trying to do. We have 50 different states, the District of Columbia, and the provinces, all with their own plan,” Osterholm said. “We are at 70% of the number of cases today that we were at the height of a pandemic in early April, yet I don’t see what kind of” this is where we need to go, this is what we have to do to reach some kind of effort, and this One of our challenges. “

The new criticism of the administration’s weak response to the epidemic coincided with alarming new evidence indicating that the disease is making strides in southern and western states. Arizona health officials reported 2,592 new infections on Sunday. Total state cases doubled in approximately 14 days. Tulsa County, which hosted the Trump rally, reported another new daily rise in cases of coronavirus infection with 143 in the past 24 hours. Florida reported 3,000 more cases of Covid-19 on Sunday after reaching a new daily high of over 4,000 new infections the previous day.

Officials in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and other states reported that a higher percentage of younger youth have positive results for the virus. While younger people usually have Covid-19 symptoms less severe than older adults, they can spread it to others and the data is disturbing because it indicates that social spacing and social concealment are collapsing.

However, the president refused to wear a public mask and was at least inconsistent about its use, and his conservative supporters have portrayed the use of masks as an attempt by liberals and elites to violate fundamental freedoms of Americans. If the boss designs a mask-wearing model – or argues that it can be a temporary nuisance that can help everyone resume a normal life sooner – it could have a big impact, given the prominence of his platform and its impact on his supporters.

“The best speakers will be the president,” Democrat Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Democrat told CNN, and Wolf Blitzer, before Trump’s city event on Tuesday.

“If everyone is told in that gathering, it is important to wear masks, I think they will,” Gallego said. “Please send the strongest signal to everyone – they need to wash their hands, they need to wear masks and they have to stay at home if there is any question if they are sick.”

Although the Trump campaign distributed masks at the rally on Saturday, few people in the crowd seemed to be wearing it. Senior officials who traveled with the president mostly and astonishedly refused to wear one. This was despite the fact that six campaign members were sent to prepare for the positive rally for the virus before the president’s arrival.