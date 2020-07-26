Dr. Sobia Shanmugam, President of the Arab Lawyers Union, “is actively seeking a compromise” on the issue of harassment

National President of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam has been accused of harassing a 52-year-old woman who happened to be his neighbor. Details of the same thing were taken in CCTV footage of the apartment but the city police, according to the complainant’s family, refused to register a first information report (FIR).

This sparked controversy over the FIR denial because the police only provided a CSR (Community Service Record) receipt to the complainant’s family.

Details about the video and audio revelations of Dr. Sabia Shanmugam

In an audio recording leaked on Twitter, you can hear Dr. Sobia Shanmugam is in conversation possibly with a political advisor who admits that BJP employees were sent directly by RSS to cover charges against women against him. The apparent person (Dr. Shanmugham) says: “There may be many reasons why a woman is angry, but this direct accusation by the woman who says, I was urinating on her door is not true.”

He further testifies, “100% I am not responsible. However, due to a lot of social media outrage, I am desperately seeking a compromise on the problem with the woman and Jayakumar tried to persuade the lady, but the family did not do that as an answer.” However, the authenticity of recording audio and video under the scanner.

Exposing the audio and video of Dr. Sabih Shanmugam in a conversationTwitter.com

According to the audio message, one of the consultants asks Dr. Shanmugam “not to seek to involve Jayakumar and others in this matter, because they are from abroad and believes that it is easy to solve matters with insiders inside the city that such foolish threats to the victim will not work on such issues, but to request Support from Mr. Narasimhan, Chairman of Bharatiya Janata Party.

The woman’s family sought to register a flight information region requesting legal action against Dr. Sobia Shanmugam under charges of harassment and inconvenience under the epidemic law, but the police waited for the doctor to file the complaint first.

Also, the victim says now, she was pressured by a Bharatiya Janata Party employee, one of them called Jayakumar who threatened her with her request to withdraw the complaint against Dr. Sobia Shanmugam.

Interior Details: How and When Did It All Begin?

The fermentation problem started about four months ago when the neighbor asked Dr. Shanmugam to pay Rs. 1500 per month for her designated parking lot at the apartment complex in Nanganallur. A family member said, “He was calling and harassing him, and asking if he could send her chicken, and he knew very well that she was a vegetarian.”

The family of the woman accused Dr. Sobia Shanmugam, head of the oncology department at Keelbock Medical College Hospital, and the government hospital in Royabita, of urinating on their doorstep, harassing the woman over the phone, throwing face masks and rubbish outside her door and breaking a sign as well.

Pala, a police officer at Adambacam Police Station in Chennai, who clearly denies the police’s lack of action, said that the woman in question does not want an FIR and announces matters. She had previously informed the police that a compromise would be reached.

However, with the growing controversy in recent days on social media, the city police have been forced to file a complaint against Dr. Shanmugan for violating quarantine rules and causing “harm and inconvenience”.

CCTV footage currently captured is under investigation by Chennai police. Insiders demand the command, the video was tampered with.

Representative DMK Kanimozhi has requested the intervention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and is now wondering whether ABVP, a student group linked to the BJP and Dr. affiliations.