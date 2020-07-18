Drag queen icon Rabbit hands are not worried about abolishing culture

The drag queen icon will bring her humorous bunny lady to jersey on sunday. “Wigstock” will present its “Pig In a Wig At The Drive-In” show at Westfield State Plaza.

Bonnie told Sixth Page: “There will be a lot of aura jokes – a lot of” drag racing “jokes … There is something called a bitterness joke, when you’re about to progress to get stuck, you’ll say pretty much anything.” “This is the number of us who survived the AIDS crisis when our friends were falling down like flies – we made tasteless jokes.”

She has been detained in her apartment in West Village since March.

“I am a person person, so I don’t like not being able to socialize … I try to help the neighborhood, so sometimes I wear a mask, high heels and nothing else, and I find it to be a very effective way to disperse crowds of people. The rabbit said sarcastically,” They run away while screaming. “

“I spend a lot of time at home. I hope I can socialize myself from the fridge … I’ve been leveling a curve with Spanx, and since the plastic surgeon closed, I’ve been replacing McDonald’s with fillings and have the same effect as filling my cheek.”

Despite receiving some epidemiological jokes, Bonnie told us that she is not afraid to repeal. As the brilliant Monet X Change says, “The rabbit cannot be abolished because it remains abolished.” “Look , [I’ll] It will be 58 on August 14th, and I can die from [Covid-19]. I am in two high-risk groups. So, at this point, I will just search for an audience that appreciates what I do and pay others any consideration. “