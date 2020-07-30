Drake honors Tupac with $ 300,000 worth of diamond chains

Drake pays tribute to the late hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur with some luster.

The 33-year-old Toronto rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to give nearly 70 million followers a glimpse of his latest holdings: a pair of matching pendants Tupac Jesus, one blue and one red.

Drake dreamed of himself and was favored by favorite celebrities Jason from Beverly HillsThe chains took five weeks and over 150 hours of work to complete, and were valued at $ 300,000 per piece.

Each pendant is depicted wearing a crown of thorns, accompanied by a diamond chain that contains nearly 70 carats of flawless white and natural yellow diamonds and over half a kilo of gold in total.

Singer singer “Toosie Slide” commented his short video on social media showing the twin chains: “I always wanted the two pieces of Jesus that thank you jasonofbeverlyhills.”

These new, expensive pieces represent only a small portion of the OVO star jewelry collection. Last year alone, Drizzy was seen rocking well over a million dollars in a new bling alone, including the dedicated OVO series in the music video “Life is Good” and the $ 500,000 diamond ring he donated to himself on his 33rd birthday.