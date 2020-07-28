Druva cousin Sarja Aishwarya Arjun’s test results are negative for Covid-19

Aishwarya Arjun tested negative for Covid-19 a week after she was quarantined at home. She announced the good news on her Instagram account on Tuesday 28 July.

Aishwarya Arjun.Aishwarya Arjun Instagram

“To everyone who we wish you well. I would like to tell you all that I have now tested negative for COVID-19 by the grace of God. Thank you very much for keeping me in your thoughts and prayers. This epidemic is not over yet, so please take care of everyone and stay healthy. Much love” I wrote Aishwarya on Instagram stories.

On July 21, Aishwarya Arjun unveiled a positive corona virus test. She wrote, “It was recently Covid-19 testing. I am quarantined at home while taking all necessary precautions under the guidance of a professional medical team.

To anyone who called me in the past few days, please take care. Keep everyone safe, and please wear a mask! I will update you soon in greater health. [sic]”

This came five days after testing the case of her cousin Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana positive for Covid-19.

On July 22, the couple’s test was negative for Covid-19. Posted: “My wife and I tested negative results today for COVID-19. Our gratitude for your prayers is mostly the blessing of my brother chirusarja. I would like to thank my uncle akarjunofficial who stood with me in every case special thanks to Dr. Surjeet Pal Singh and Rajkumar’s medical assistance. [sic]”