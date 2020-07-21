Dua Lipa raises controversy with tweet on the map of “Greater Albania”

Photo copyright

British pop star Dua Lipa sparked a big online reaction with a tweet often associated with supporters of extreme Albanian nationalism.

Leba has published a map that includes Albania, Kosovo, and parts of neighboring Balkan countries, and a definition of the word “original” indicating that the Albanians belonged to there.

The Tweet sparked a strong response from supporters and critics alike.

Leba’s parents are from Kosovo. She was born after they moved to the UK.

In the follow-up statementLeba said she rejected the ethnic separation and that her position “was not intended to incite any hatred.”

What is the debate about?

He accused Liba of favoring Albanian expansion after publishing the map that forms part of the strict nationalist dreams in creating a great Albania that includes all ethnic Albanians.

It has sparked controversy before. A football match in 2014 between Albania and Serbia fell in an open fight after a drone carrying that map appeared above the stadium.

At the heart of the current conflict is the situation of Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after the NATO bombing campaign ended the rule of the powerful Serbian man Slobodan Milosevic there.

Kosovo is recognized by the United States and most European governments, but not by Serbia and its main allies, including Russia.

The British artist released the map after a petition appeared on the Internet demanding that Apple maps show Kosovo as an independent country.

Until Tuesday afternoon The petition contains more than 130,000 signatures.

Rita Ora – another British star fellow born in the capital of Kosovo, Pristina in 1990 – also tweeted to support the country’s appearance on Apple maps, and support Doaa Leba.

In her original tweet, Leba included a definition of an authentic word – an original meaning of a place.

“We all deserve to be proud of our ethnicity and where we are,” she added in a later statement. “I simply want my country to be represented on the map and be able to speak with pride and joy about my Albanian roots.”

Albanian nationalists claim that their people settled in the area long before the Serbs, and they use this to claim neighboring lands. The Serbs say Kosovo is part of its territory – and nationalists often express their feelings with “Kosovo.” [part of] Serbia “emblems.

Some netizens have accused Liba of being a “fascist” and have started using the hashtag #CancelDuaLipa.

However, the US-based Dairy Group organization defended the artist, saying it “denies the extreme right-wing claims that Albanians are not indigenous to the Balkans.”

Balkans and celebrities

Leba is the latest celebrity to have made a fuss by delving into the history and politics of the Balkans.

Germany’s national team captain and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer was filmed singing the Croatian soccer anthem during a holiday in the country earlier this month.

But the song refers to the neighboring region of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and there was a backlash in Germany and in the Balkans after the video appeared on the Internet.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, the number one tennis player in the world, was filmed in January singing what is alleged to be an extreme national Serbian song. Last week, he received an award from the Government of the Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina.