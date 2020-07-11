Dubai launches a $ 408 million stimulus package to support hotels and schools that were exposed to Quaid 19

Dubai Burj Khalifa

Dubai launched the third economic stimulus package to support companies and companies during COVID-19. The support package was approved, under the direction of the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, with a value of $ 408 million (1.5 billion dirhams) for the business sector.

“We aim to enhance the liquidity of companies, support the continuity of their business, reduce their costs and facilitate procedures,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Saturday.

So far, Dubai has issued a total of $ 1.7 billion (6.3 billion dirhams) in three stimulus packages to revive the country’s faltering economy. The value of the first package amounted to $ 408 million, and covered 15 initiatives, while the value of the second package amounted to $ 898 million to support 8 initiatives, which included a subsidy for rent payments, return of security deposits and more.

Palm Jumeirah, DubaiTwitter

Below are the details of the third package, which covers a total of 18 initiatives, which includes assigning teaching and business licenses to schools and more. Read on to find out more:

Dubai COVID-19 stimulus package worth $ 408 million

According to Sheikh Hamdan, hotels and restaurants will recover half of the hotel sales value charges at 7 percent for the period from July to December 2020. In addition, there is also a refund of half of the tourism dirham fees until the end of December.

“We trust the resilience and durability of our economy. We stand with the private sector to cross this stage very quickly. We are keen to get business back to normal as soon as possible and confirm our commitment to support all economic sectors,” Hamdan Ghard.