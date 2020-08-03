DW Sports chain collapse threatens 1700 jobs

Photo copyright

DW Sports, a gym and sports retailer, said it would enter the administration, putting 1700 jobs at risk.

Founded by former Athletic owner Dave Whelan, the company has run 73 gyms and 75 stores across the UK.

All its stores will be closed, but DW said it will work with officials to save as many gyms as possible.

The company said that Fitness First and its 43 gyms, part of the same group of companies, will not be affected.

Aviation and gyms are “neglected” by the government

“As a result of Covid-19, we found ourselves in a position where we were mandated by the government to completely close both our retail and gym chain wallet for a long time, leaving us with a fixed high cost base and CEO Martin Long said,” zero income. “

“The decision to appoint officials was not taken lightly, but it will give us the best opportunity to protect viable parts of the business, return them to profitability and secure the largest possible number of jobs.”

DW Sports has already closed 25 of its stores, and the company said the remaining 50 retail sites “will all move to closing sales from today.”

DW Sports will stop trading immediately.

The company said 59 gyms in England and Northern Ireland were reopened, while 14 gyms were in restricted areas due to local closings and closings.

Mr Long told the BBC in April that the company’s income was usually around 15 million pounds a month, but had fallen to zero overnight, while he still had a monthly wage bill of 3 million pounds.

The most troubling thing about DW Sports’ decision is that its problems are far from being confined to itself: among non-food retailers, they are almost global.

They had to deal with months when lots of money was coming out (high fixed costs like rent, prices and wages) and no money.

As Martin Long, CEO of DW notes, this government-ordered closure has made it difficult for any company to manage it without long-term damage.

This is the concern – that the DW’s misfortune may reflect that of most of the consumer sector facing the economy.

All retailers carefully consider sales and costs since loosening the closure and whether any “bounce” is strong and sustainable enough.

DW, founded in the 1970s as JJB, is clearly not. Nor was it sufficient for any potential buyer to be willing to take on the business as a whole. The last retail trade will not exhaust options, reach the same indecisive conclusion and call officials.

The news came after Monday’s announcement that HSBC would accelerate the loss of 35,000 jobs, and on Friday Byron Burger it cuts 650 jobs and closed more than half of its outlets.

The number of jobs lost due to the coronavirus is increasing, with an estimated 150,000 redundant jobs so far.

The bad news last week included the disappearance of 450 jobs in Selfridges, 650 in bus maker Alexander Dennis, 900 in Dyson, and 1,200 workers facing an increase in the National Fund.

Other layoffs announced during the epidemic included the following:

Up to 5,000 layoffs in SSB Group, owner of Senior Crust

Up to 700 jobs at Harrods

About 600 Lewis TM shirt maker

1,900 jobs in the informal Café Rouge-owner dining group

1,000 jobs at Pret A Manger

1,700 jobs in the UK for Airbus aircraft manufacturer

1300 crew and 727 pilots in easyJet

550 posts in Reach Publisher’s Daily Publisher

Mr. Long spoke about DE Sports’ “limited support”.

“It is a difficult model for any company to deal with without long-term harm, and with limited support we have been able to obtain it,” he said.

“Having exhausted all the other options available for work, we firmly believe that this process can be a platform for business restructuring and maintaining many gyms for our members, as well as protecting as many jobs as possible for our team members.”