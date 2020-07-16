Dwyane Wade designs a special Pride shoe for his daughter Zaya

Dwayne Wade is a proud father.

On Wednesday, the basketball superstar shared a photo of his 13-year-old daughter Zaya wearing a pair of rainbow-colored sneakers designed only for her.

Wade, 38, commented on the surprisingly surprising picture: “I am proud for a moment to make these shoes for zayawade # Wow8 # pride🌈.”

Part of the great NBA Li-Ning GroupThe Way of Wade 8 “Pride” is currently not available for purchase. Retail style usually for $ 225.

Wade shared another shot of him and a twin outfit in colorful shoes on his Instagram stories.

After her exit as a transsexual at the beginning of the year, Zaya debuted on the red carpet alongside Abi Wade and mom Gabriel Union at the Truth Awards for Better Brothers in March, with the trio wearing colorful coordinated suits from Richfresh several people Note the match Genre colors.

Fresh told Page Six Style page at the time: “They really wanted to do something legendary.” “Zaya was the night star.”

Wade later Share a picture From his daughter’s view on social media.

“Everyone is allowed to redefine herself with her name,” said Zaya Wade. “Last night was Mazaya’s first red carpet, and we couldn’t be proud of how she handled the questions she was asked. She emerged as one of the faces and voices of the LGBTQ + community.”