Dznan Moussa to honor George Floyd with the Jersey Social Justice message

Dazanan Musa is not from here. When the Bosnian youth joined Nets, he knew little about the United States, and less about the racial injustice that prevailed here.

But when he and his girlfriend watched a video clip of George Floyd’s murder on May 25 at the hands of the police, they left their eyes open. And full of tears.

Moussa said: “My friend called me and was crying because of that.” She was very emotional about it. She was telling me, “Did you see what happened?” I didn’t, because I was in practice. I am not much on social media; In the last three or four months I’ve tried to stay out. “When I saw him, it was horrible,” Moses said through Zoom on Monday.

“Of course, this is terrifying in my view. First of all, I am not from America and to see that this brutality occurs my heart hurts a lot. I am with Black Lives Matter all day long. I will change my shirt in Orlando to become equality and peace.”

While the NBA season was closed due to COVID-19, about half of the players left the city, while the other half remained in Brooklyn. The last group returned with distinction, including Musa, who chose not to return to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Take the Garrett Temple, Joe Harris, [Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot]Dokanan Musa, in the gym, you can see the difference in their rate of work, “temporary coach Jack Vaughn said.” They have a different basis and base under it. “

With Kerry Irving and Spencer Dinoydy in doubt after a positive test for coronavirus, Nets signed on to Tyler Johnson and had high hopes for Chris Chioza. So ocean minutes for Moses, 21, will not be guaranteed. He has to win it, a process he has already begun.

Moussa said: “I decided to stay in Brooklyn and try to improve as much as possible.” “I tried to gain weight, and I tried to get stronger at home, and then when I opened the training facility, I was in the gym first trying to grab the attention of Jack so I knew I was ready for anything.”

Moussa averages just 4.2 points in 35 shootings, or 36 percent, and has not played since February 5, before the All-Star break.

“In bad games, I was thinking a lot. I was trying to persuade everyone. Moses said:” I was trying to do many things. “

“I have matured a lot from this point, so let’s say February so far, just to realize what my role is in the team: to give energy, play the right plays and help my team win, and not to think about individual stats too much.”