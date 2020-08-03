“Eating to help will definitely affect the weekend.”

Photo copyright

The owner of the restaurant Lubeck Sredojevic is exactly the type of person who should benefit from the “Eating for Help” scheme presented by Chancellor Rishi Sonak.

The Serbian-born businessman has been the owner of the Boulevard Restaurant in South Croydon since 1999.

He initially welcomed the closure as an opportunity to take a rest and renew the interior design of his restaurant, “because I haven’t had a proper vacation in 21 years,” but he is now ready to serve his customers again.

He participates in the government’s meal deduction plan – which runs from Monday to Wednesday throughout August – but he is “not crazy about it.”

He says, “I have more bookings than usual for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are worse.

“It will definitely affect the weekend and we will not have as many people as usual.”

Another major problem with Mr. Sredojevic’s plan is that he only covers food, not alcohol, and this makes him confusing to management.

He says, “The separation is very complicated.” “We have to do it manually and I need to do it myself, because I want to verify that it was done correctly.

“It was easier to do everything. They should have found a way to make it simpler.”

Reduced capacity

“Eating to help” is the consultant’s latest step to help boost an industry severely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Senk hopes that by offering up to £ 10 in August on certain days, he will encourage people to visit restaurants and cafes.

But with the offer only available for 13 days during the month, is it too little time, is it too late to save an industry already torn apart by a devastating wave of closures and job losses?

“There are still a lot of difficulties facing our industry,” said Marcelo Destefano, president of San Carlo restaurant chain.

“We are working at low capacity and we are still suffering from no-show. We are still facing the main question of rents that will pay off at the end of September,” he told the BBC program today.

“We are looking forward to the fall with a little bit of fear right now with what’s going on.”

The chain contains 21 restaurants across the country, but its problems are typical of the industry that it knees on during the Coronavirus crisis.

Six of its branches remain closed, and 130 of its 700 workers are still dispersed.

“We still have three closed restaurants in London, mostly in the Covent Garden area, which relies heavily on theaters and tourism. But even at London open branches, sales figures have decreased by 70-75% from last year.” Mr. Distefano revealed.

“With so many unknowns remaining, we still have a sense of uncertainty about our future.”

Cautious consumers

“The hospitality sector has been hit hard by the country’s closure,” said Will Hockley, head of UK entertainment division at KPMG.

While some restaurant doors have reopened, consumers are still struggling to get rid of the words of caution that I previously told them – in unambiguous terms – staying at home.

“There are still concerns about what will happen in the city center or during the winter, when the nights approach and the weather becomes colder.”

The Covid-19 crisis saw a number of restaurant chains in trouble, with thousands of jobs lost.

Byron Burger became the latest business to add to industry problems at the end of July, when it announced it was cutting 650 jobs and closing more than half of its outlets.

The owner of Rouge Café, the informal restaurant group, took over in July and closed 91 of 250 locations, with 2,000 jobs lost. The group has been bought since then, creating 4,000 jobs.

Azzurri, the owner of Bella Italia, went to management, which meant that 75 branches were closed and 1,200 jobs disappeared before them too, which were bought by a new company.

Carluccio is another series that fell into management, before the Giraffe restaurant owner bought it, despite closing 40 of its outlets with the loss of 1,000 jobs.

‘The right thing to do’

The “Eating To Help” scheme applies to food and drink in more than 72,000 places across the country.

“People want to support wonderful local restaurants, large independent restaurants and of course their favorite restaurant chains,” Minister of Business and Industry Nadim Al-Zahawi told BBC Breakfast.

“I will go out and help those restaurants in Stratford-on-Avon, in London, wherever you can, of course. I think this is the right thing to do.”

In response to a question about whether you can choose to pay the full price, he replied: “It is worth all of us to get out and if the government supports the sector, then why not?”

“We all have to make sure we go out and enjoy this restaurant.”

The main chains Participate in the scheme Includes: Burger King, Cafe Nero, Costa Coffee, Franco Manca, Fullers, Green King, McDonald’s, Nando’s, Pizza Express, Pizza Hut, Brett Brett Manager, Starbucks, Wagamama and Witherspoon.