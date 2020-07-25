Edwin Diaz from Mets looks like a former all-star character

The heart of the Atlanta squad – Ozzy Albiz, Freddy Freeman and Marcel Ozona – was ninth. The Mets cling to the lead with one difference. Luis Rojas asked one arm to overheat in the sink.

While Edwin Diaz cut a long walk to the hill, he was alone with his thoughts. He was alone in his feelings.

“I came quietly,” Diaz said.

And he left ecstasy.

After the disastrous first season with Mets, where Diaz posted the worst career of 5.59 ERA and was demoted after seven rescues were approached, the 26-year-old Savior chose to boost confidence to close Mets’ opening season 1-0 at Friday’s Braves in Cityfield.

Diaz, who scored 57 league saves and 1.96ERA in 2018, saw how fast his career could shift in one season. One year later, all stars are expected to be restored.

“This is important to me.” Diaz said, “This is what I was looking for.” That is why I prepared so hard during my earning period and all of my spring training. I came to prepare. I came quietly. I had already looked at the scouting reports of the officers that I was going to face and was ready to go. “

With the use of Seth Lugo – who replaced Diaz as the closest last season – in the sixth and seventh rounds, followed by Justin Wilson, Diaz was chosen at Dellin Betances to keep the closure intact.

He called the right player to the field from Albis, then Freeman walked. With a tie at the first base, Diaz beat Ozona by three stadiums, then crowned the winner by Matt Adams’ hit.

In his first season as coach, Rojas did not think of Diaz’s struggles as early as last year.

“We went with what Diaz showed us this year,” Rojas said. “I know that” sugar “faced a small challenge at the end of the season, but the way he threw it in the beginning was lit, like the” sugar “that we know, like the” sugar “that we have now. He did a massive job just because of his ability to carry his pitches. Quickball is missing. We saw a sliding swing and miss. This is the “sugar” we know. That’s why there was a 1-0 closing match.

While the fake chanting filled the air from the speakers, Diaz unleashed a smile that he rarely showed last season. Then he presented a gift to Rojas.

“I usually take the last batch of everything that I bring home with me, but on certain occasions I decide to give it to the people who deserve it,” Diaz said. “I couldn’t take this ball.”