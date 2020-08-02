Egypt told Elon Musk that its pyramids were not built by foreigners

Photo copyright

Egypt invited billionaire Elon Musk to visit the country to see for itself that its famous pyramids were not built by foreigners.

SpaceX head tweeted what appears to be support for conspiracy theorists who say foreigners have taken part in massive construction efforts.

But the Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation does not want them to take any part of the credit.

She says seeing the tombs of the pyramid builders will be the guide.

Experts say the tombs that were discovered in the 1990s are conclusive evidence that the impressive structures were indeed built by the ancient Egyptians.

On Friday, the technology tycoon tweeted: “The foreigners built the obv pyramids,” which has been retweeted more than 84,000 times.

Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat replied to Twitter, saying that she followed and liked the work of Mr. Misk.

But she urged him to continue to explore evidence about the building of structures built for Egypt’s pharaohs.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass responded in a short video clip in Arabic, which was published on social media, saying that Musk’s argument was “a complete hallucination.”

“The tombs of the pyramid builders that tell everyone found that the pyramid builders were Egyptian and were not slaves.” Today, Egypt quoted him as saying.

Mr. Misk later tweeted a link to the BBC History website about the life of the pyramid builders, saying: “The BBC article provides a reasonable summary of how to do this“.

There are over a hundred pyramids, but the most famous is the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt – and is over 450 feet (137 meters) high.

Most of them were built as tombs – a last resting place for the kings of Egypt.

Mr. Misk is known for his torrential and occasional tweets. He once told CNBC: “Twitter is a war zone. If someone is going to jump into the war zone, it’s like, “Okay, you’re on the field. Let’s go!”