Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, former world champion of ice skating, died in 20

SYDNEY – The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed the death of former world champion snowboarder Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya in Moscow.

The cause of death of the 20-year-old Alexandrovskaya was not revealed on Friday.

She was born in Russia but in 2016 acquired Australian citizenship and competed for her adopted country at the Olympic Games Pyeongchang 2018 with ski partner Harley Windsor.

The husband won the 2017 World Youth Championship. Alexandrovskaya retired from sports in February after suffering several injuries.

Windsor, Australia’s first indigenous athlete to compete in the Winter Olympics, said it was “destroyed” by news of Alexandrovskaya’s death.

He said in an Instagram post: “The amount we made during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always be close to my heart.”

Ian Chesterman, head of the Australian team’s mission in Pyeongchang, said the news was a terrible blow to all those who knew the skater.

Chesterman said: “It is very sad to lose Katia, who was vibrant, talented and incredible athlete.” “She was quiet and modest in her own way but incredibly determined to be the best she could be. Life since games has not been easy for her, and this is another reminder in time for how fragile life is.”

This is the second death of an Australian winter Olympic in ten days. Alex Pollen, world champion in snowboarding, sank twice, and Olympic trio while jogging on July 8 on the Gold Coast, north of Brisbane.

“The death of Katia is yet another blow to the winter sports community, which is still suffering from our loss of” Chumbi “Pauline,” Chesterman said.

Jeff Lipshot, CEO of the Australian Olympic Winter Institute, said Alexandrovskaya had a special place in the history of sport in the country.

“Katia and Harley were the first world champions in ice skating in Australia,” said Lipshot. “She came to Australia to fulfill her sporting dreams.

“Today’s news is very sad, my thoughts are with the Katia family in Russia and Harley and the ski community in Australia. I will remember Katia as a young man with great talent and great potential.”