Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya: Olympic skater dies at 20

“The Implementation Support Unit was shocked by the news of Ekaterina’s death,” said the head of the Implementation Support Unit, Jan Dijkima, in a statement on the organization’s website. “She was a talented skier, and the snowboarding community will miss her. We offer our deepest sympathy to her family, friends and colleagues and we mourn this tragic loss.”
Details of her death were not immediately known.
Alexandrovskaya collaborated with Harley Windsor from Australia in 2016.
Windsor posted a picture of the couple on Instagram and wrote: “Words cannot describe my feelings now. I feel devastation and disease at the heart of my heart about Katia’s sudden and sad departure.
The amount we made during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always be close to my heart. This news is something you cannot prepare for. Rest in peace Katya. “
The couple says the pair represents Australia in international competition, and won the World Youth Championship in 2017.
“They went on to make history as the first Australian skater to win the ISU Championship,” says the ISU. The couple won the ISU Junior Grand Prix title in 2017 and competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
They declared the end of their ski career as a pair in early 2020.
“Because of health concerns, Katia and I cannot continue,” wrote Windsor on Instagram in February. “I want to take this opportunity to wish Katia all the best in the future and a speedy recovery.”
You may also like
Thorpe Park: A man “stabbed in his stomach” was stabbed
India provides facilities for Afghan and Hindu Sikhs after the Nidan Singh incident
Norwich 0-2 Burnley: Nine men from the Canary Islands suffer a terrible defeat on their soil
Nets’ Ju Tsai drops Alex Rodriguez, property rumors of Mets
How Justin Trudeau’s recent ethics scandal could spark the end of his career (opinion)