Eminem apologizes to Didi bull for “unnecessary distraction”

The 47-year-old rapper – the real name Marshall Mathers – extended an olive branch after his verses on the unpublished version of the Conway the Machine “Bang” angered the black-owned network.
“Yes, they shout to Puffy Combs, but f ** k Revolt,” Detroit’s original songs. “You are like a remote. Now I understand why we broke our button.”
Revolt initially responded to the leaked rails with a strong rebuttal to Instagram, which was simply reading, “F ** k You Are Also Eminem.”
The company continued to explain why Eminem’s insult was problematic in a lengthy statement.
“REVOLT is a black media company, owned by a black businessman, with a black majority team – that’s real and real.”
The company explained that it continues to raise awareness of issues related to social justice and equality, insisting that “Eminem is trying to come to us is an unnecessary distraction. It is not okay.”
“We need support to be the platform and voice of this movement,” she added.
Eminem agreed on Twitter on Thursday that the lyrics of the leaked song were “unnecessary distraction” from the Black Lives Matter movement. The singer added that he never intended to hear the leaked verse.
“I was hotter at the moment and I thought about it better and decided to pull it back,” he explained. “The things I didn’t intend to release continue to leak from the massive WeTransfer penetration.”
He added that he had not had “any problems with Revolt” and welcomed the opportunity to work with the organization “on some positive things.”
CNN contacted Revolt to get more comments.
