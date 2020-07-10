Eminem criticizes people who do not wear masks in Kid Cody’s collaboration song

The couple released an animated video of the new track, which includes Kid Cody and Eminem as appearing to be superheroes or fighters.

No one backs away from the controversy, Eminem appears to be targeting the Trump administration and calling on people who refuse to wear a mask.

The other half just angry and

I don’t want to wear a mask and they just make fun

This way you end up arresting them

I just used the same shopping cart

Now I’m in a coffin and – you cough

Eminem, who doesn’t speak too much, strongly criticizes those who refuse to wear masks and talk about police brutality.

Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmed Arbori

How is it – that many policemen are dirty?

Stop, man, please, officer, I’m sorry

But I can’t breathe when I put you on top of me

Your damned knee on my carotid artery

Eminem even shot a New Orleans midfielder Drew Bryce, perhaps in response to his recent comments about disrespecting the flag. Bryce later apologized for his “insensitive” comments.

The song hints at the possibility of two additional tracks of collaboration between artists, saying that “the trio continues.”

Eminem released his eleventh album, “Music Rape in January.” Kid Cudi released two more songs this year and he recently starred in “Westworld” from HBO.