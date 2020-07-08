Emmy Prediction review: Amy Schumer takes fans behind the scenes from her tough pregnancy

Filmed mainly by Schumer and her husband, Chris Fisher, using their phones, viewers should be warned that Schumer has been experiencing a very difficult pregnancy, and the HBO Max show illustrates this by showing it vomiting in a variety of areas. In fact, it is hard not to think of kidnapping Fischer from his phone every time his wife gets nauseous so he can catch the moment, which indicates a certain level of commitment to the process.

The degree of personal detail is a testimony, in theory, of Schumer’s consistent openness, and it highlights the balance associated with pregnancy and work rigging – in this case, top-ranking tourist clubs for polishing their materials.

This proves to be the most memorable aspect of this project, seeing Schumer’s workshop and refining its work. In addition, there is friction resulting from her decision to talk about her husband – who has been diagnosed as the so-called “moderate” party of the autism spectrum – as part of the show.

Directed and edited by Alexander Hammer (who worked on “Homecoming”) for Beyoncé, includes “Emmy’s Prediction” video A wedding couple Schumer follows, she is Take part in protests Against the then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the moments when her dog was brought on stage, which once again shows that it is still the dogs that steal the final scene, even in a reality-style documentary. In addition, there are a lot of ultrasound, interventions with photographers, and lest anyone forget, vomiting.