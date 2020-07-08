Emmy Prediction review: Amy Schumer takes fans behind the scenes from her tough pregnancy

Filmed mainly by Schumer and her husband, Chris Fisher, using their phones, viewers should be warned that Schumer has been experiencing a very difficult pregnancy, and the HBO Max show illustrates this by showing it vomiting in a variety of areas. In fact, it is hard not to think of kidnapping Fischer from his phone every time his wife gets nauseous so he can catch the moment, which indicates a certain level of commitment to the process.
The degree of personal detail is a testimony, in theory, of Schumer’s consistent openness, and it highlights the balance associated with pregnancy and work rigging – in this case, top-ranking tourist clubs for polishing their materials.
This proves to be the most memorable aspect of this project, seeing Schumer’s workshop and refining its work. In addition, there is friction resulting from her decision to talk about her husband – who has been diagnosed as the so-called “moderate” party of the autism spectrum – as part of the show.
Schumer seems aware of the possibility that the exercise may seem very difficult, at some point he asks if it looks modest, and during another she looks directly at the camera and says, “Stars, they are just like us.”
However, this is unavoidable, part of the attraction, even a quick look at people and the US Weekly. For anyone who is not eager for such access, Schumer’s discussions with the likes of Colin Quinn and Jerry Seinfeld offer a more interesting window into her professional world.
Schumer says: “I can always do, despite feeling a physical shake.” You just have to do your job. “
Comedians regularly invite the masses to their lives and heads, and seek to draw identifiable facts from their personal experiences. Since Amy’s expectation provides such an intimate portrait, it is almost impossible to separate the project from the person, which means that one’s level of interest in Schumer will likely determine the extent to which the series notes provide.
“Emmy Prediction” was shown on July 9 on HBO Max. Like CNN, HBO Max is a unit of WarnerMedia.
