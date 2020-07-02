Ending China’s poverty in 2020 was the great achievement of Xi Jinping. Coronavirus may have destroyed it

Then the new coronavirus pandemic tore the world economy off.

China closed its factories in January and February to prevent a larger outbreak and contain the virus, but at the same time it severely harmed employment and production locally.

Facing journalists in his country Chinese Premier Li Keqiang admitted at a closely watched annual press conference at the end of the National Assembly that the epidemic had impoverished some Chinese citizens.

“Before Covedi hit 19, there were about five million people living below the poverty line. But due to illness, some of them may have returned to poverty,” Lee said. “Consequently, we now face a greater task in achieving our goal.”

Experts say Xi’s chances of achieving his big goal largely depend on whether Beijing is able to get the country back to work quickly or not.

“As long as employment continues to recover or mostly recover by the end of the year, they will actually come close to achieving their poverty goals,” said Scott Roselle, co-director of the Stanford University’s Action Program for Rural Education.

“[But] There are a lot of things that say this will be an ongoing problem. “

Huge pledge

For most of the twentieth century, China was one of the poorest countries in the world.

In 1990, Nearly 658 million people They lived below the poverty line, according to Chinese government standards.

Since then, this number has decreased rapidly. In 2012, the Chinese government announced that 115 million people lived in extreme poverty. With less than 10 million people still living in poverty at the end of last year, it seems China is moving fast to achieve its goal.

Schengeng He, a professor at the University of Hong Kong who studies urban poverty, said that although there were relatively few people left in extreme poverty, they were among the most affected.

“They are the people who really suffer from the problem of poverty,” she said. “They live in very poor conditions, usually in mountainous areas and very remote places.”

Ali Baba Baba Tencent TCEHY The Chinese government has done Committed to spending $ 20.6 billion (146 billion yuan) on poverty alleviation in 2020 – a figure that does not include additional funds from local governments and private companies, such asAnd, Which is strongly encouraged to contribute.

This government money is distributed at the local level and how poverty is left to every province, city and town mostly for officials – a tactic Xi ​​said was designed to adapt policies. To specific areas.

more than 750 thousand Communist Party officials She was sent to villages across the country to assess local poverty, with several door-to-door interviews conducted, according to experts and government media.

The solutions taken by local officials to the poverty crisis varied. In some places, the villagers were given Small loans to help start a business Or, e-commerce sites like Taobao have been highlighted to better sell their products.

Hu, a Hong Kong professor, said the Chinese government has authorized local scientific bodies to closely monitor their progress in poverty alleviation in 2020, to ensure the goal is achieved in a “very important year.”

But according to my colleagues in China, they do not think there is a big problem for the government to fulfill this commitment. ”

Millions are unemployed

Independent experts say getting an accurate picture of rural poverty on the ground is difficult, partly due to China’s large size and partly because of its government secrecy, especially under Xi’s authoritarian and not severe administration.

But there are already signs that China’s poor may have been hit hard by the economic downturn in the coronavirus.

China’s unemployment jumped in the wake of the virus, and officially rose to a high 6.2% of the population is in February. The Chinese government has not released the total number of officially unemployed, but according to CNN calculations, it could have reached 29 million.

This official figure, however, does not include people in rural communities or a large number of the 290 million migrant workers who work in construction, manufacturing and other low-wage but vital activities.

If these immigrants were included, 80 million people would have been unemployed at the end of March, according to an article co-authored in April by Zhang Bin, an economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a government-run research center.

“Perfect storm”

A survey of Chinese rural families conducted by Stanford University Rural Education Action Program (REAP) In the first four months of the year, when countries were most affected by the virus, 92% of respondents in villages found that their income levels decreased due to pandemic protection measures.

“The employment of rural workers was essentially zero for a whole month after the start of the quarantine,” the report said.

Half of the villages surveyed by the Stanford University team reported average losses from around $ 281 to $ 704 (2,000 to 5,000 yuan) in March.

“Half of them cut back on their nutrition and their variety – they went to cereals and followed a vegetarian diet instead of meat and fruit,” said Roselle of Ryab, who prepared the study, to deal with this income. They did It also somewhat reduced spending on their children’s education and spending on unvaccinated health issues. “

REAP is not the only survey that has found significant cuts in rural salaries during the Coronavirus. Search by Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) , According to government media, China Daily found that 80% of the agricultural workers interviewed said that their incomes could drop by more than 20%.

Some CAAS estimates found that farmers ’salaries could drop by as much as 40%.

To make matters worse for some rural communities, parts of China experienced their worst flooding in decades in June, just as they began returning from their feet from the coronavirus.

According to government media, tens of thousands of homes along the Yangtze River were destroyed and at least 12 million people were affected, costing the economy about $ 3.6 billion.

John Donaldson, poverty expert and associate professor at the University of Singapore for Management, said the coronavirus was in many ways a “perfect storm” for people living in poverty in China, which affected many different sectors at the same time.

“The factories are still not ready and are operating at full strength, partly due to the fear of the Corona virus, you have construction [being put on hold]Even hotels that buy a lot of food from the countryside are low on business. ”

In addition, Donaldson said that local officials who were responsible for poverty alleviation measures had been busy fighting their coronavirus.

the message

Despite setbacks, the ruling Communist Party and state-run media are running a coordinated campaign to reassure their local audiences that they will achieve their goal.

In early June, Xi toured the northern Ningxia Province to visit families and observe a workshop, built with money to alleviate poverty, as villagers produced cartons.

“(The eleventh) stressed the efforts made to achieve a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicating poverty.” Xinhua News Agency He said in writing about the tour.

Experts generally agree that the Chinese government is unlikely to announce that it missed its poverty alleviation goals at the end of 2020. Donaldson said the targets are likely to be achieved or they will be circumvented enough to say they have been met.

But there is concern that even if Beijing achieves its goal of eradicating extreme poverty by the end of the year, there is still a long way to go to improve the lives of hundreds of millions of its citizens.

For years, Xi claimed that China had become a “moderate prosperous society.”

But speaking to his May press conference, he told me that there are still 600 million people – about 40% of the population – Who used to live on a monthly income of about 140 dollars (1,000 yuan).

“Renting a room in an average Chinese city is not even enough,” he told me.

Donaldson said his biggest concern is that once the Chinese government announces that it has eradicated extreme poverty, local authorities can stop treating all poverty as an important issue, despite Millions of people still need urgent help.

“I mean this is the bottom Line: if Poverty is eradicated, how many poor people after this campaign? No one will know. “