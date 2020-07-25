England, Coronary Scotland: Nations went separate ways in Covid-19. May lead to a complete divorce.

“The federation is an incredibly powerful institution – it has helped our country through thick and thin,” he said. “I think what people really want is to see our entire country come back strongly together, and that’s what we will do.”

Maybe together, but not with the leader of Scotland. On his first trip to Scotland this year, Johnson chose a sparsely populated group of islands hundreds of miles from the Scottish Political Authority headquarters in Edinburgh. He did not meet with the highest-ranking elected official in Scotland, Prime Minister Nicolas Sturgeon.

Divergent approach

One of the many lessons of the pandemic in the UK has been the starkly different ruling styles of the country’s political leaders.

Johnson, despite being educated in the most prestigious institutions in England, fulfilled the career of playing Cloche Clement. It’s a routine that works great at taking pictures – the acclaimed slip accident during the 2012 Olympics, as was the mayor of London, was a landmark event – but perhaps not good for global epidemics.

Long before Johnson contracted himself with Covid-19, he told a group of reporters with a damaging smile that he visited a hospital recently and “I think there were really a few coronavirus patients, and I shook hands with everyone, you’d be glad to know.”

Johnson faced particular ridicule for confusing advice about reopening. He told the British on May 10 that if they could not work from home, they should now “actively encourage them to go to work” but they should also “stay alert”.

The sturgeon was not affected. “I don’t know what it means to stay awake,” Sturgeon said, adding that she had asked the British government not to publish this slogan in Scotland.

When the Johnson government introduced new rules that allowed residents to visit certain countries without quarantine upon return, Sturgeon described the decision-making process as “symbolic.” Unlike Downing Street, she refused to allow unrestricted travel from Spain.

Another area of ​​disagreement was over the issue of flip cover – Sturgeon made it mandatory in stores here two weeks before Downing Street followed with a similar edict for England. Sturgeon’s tartan face mask has become a hallmark.

Johnson did not resist masks with the enthusiasm of US President Donald Trump, but is often seen without a face cover, even indoors, more than one hood. His visit to Orkney was a small protest; One of the men said, “Where’s your mask, Boris?”

Perception of power

For a stranger (and indeed for many Britons), the division of power in the UK can be confusing. Boris Johnson is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but since the late 1990s much of the power has been transferred to the constituent countries of the United Kingdom – a process known as delegation.

This means that many health, education and transportation decisions in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are not made in London, but in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. It was not unusual to see a major policy announcement issued by Downing Street, only to find a footnote explaining that the rule applied only to England.

“This is really the most important time as the mandate was most visible to ordinary citizens,” pro-independence poll Mark Devley said on a usually rainy summer day in Edinburgh.

This perception is visible in the streets of the capital of Scotland. “London is very volatile and is changing her mind all the time and she can’t say what she wants to do,” said Karen Millley, 58, from Edinburgh. “Do you want to help people? Do you want to put the economy first? Or do they just care? You don’t know what to do.”

Andrew McDonald, 21, from Linlithgow, said his view of sturgeon “has definitely risen” over the course of the epidemic. He said: “I think Nicolas did the right thing in his attempt to banish politics from him, and go knowing first and foremost about everything.”

Despite this noticeable difference in approach, the results of Covid-19 – so far, at least – have not been very similar. In fact, the death rate in Scotland was actually worse than in England. For every 100,000 people, 77 people died in Scotland and included Covid-19 on death certificate, compared to 72 in England.

“There are important differences in the curriculum, as well as important differences in the general perception of the curriculum,” said Linda Bold, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh.

Promoting independence

The question for Sturgeon – and fear of Johnson – is whether this positive consideration of her leadership of the epidemic will shift to political support for the cause of Scottish independence, which remains the primary goal of her Scottish National Party.

The last time Scots formally voted for independence, in 2014, No won by more than 10 percentage points. Much has changed since then. In the 2015 UK general elections, the Scottish National Party moved from six seats in the House of Commons in Westminster to 56 – taking all but two of the Scottish constituencies. Scots voted strong against Britain’s exit from the European Union in 2016.

John Curtis, of the University of Strathclyde, told the BBC on Thursday that support for independence has been on the rise for nearly a year, and is now rising even among those Scots who voted for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Devely said that the latest opinion polls “indicate that support for independence is higher than it has been for a really long time.”

This is a problem for Johnson, the leader of a party whose full name is the Conservative Party and the Unionist Union. By visiting Scotland, Johnson was hoping to underscore the benefits for Scots from the 300-year-old union with England – he was keen to point out that London’s treasury had saved thousands of Scottish jobs through its generous perverted scheme, for example.

But conservative prime ministers have historically enjoyed little support in Scotland, and Sturgeon joked on Twitter that Johnson’s visit It did not cause her any harm

The Scottish National Party had promised to hold a new referendum on independence before the Scottish parliamentary elections next year. This has now been postponed due to the epidemic.

For SNP MPs like Tommy Sheppard, who represents Edinburgh East, it’s only a matter of time. He said: “Those who want to see Scotland become an independent country welcome the largest possible number of Boris Johnson’s trips to Scotland, because every time Scotland travels, the support for independence increases.”

The response to the epidemic is believed to have opened many skeptical eyes to the real differences between Scotland and England.

“They realize this the way they have never been before. They may be open to what an independent Scotland could do if it had the political power to act.”