England opens travel with 59 countries – but not the United States

Officials unveiled a new “travel lane” list, as travelers from 59 countries – including France, Germany, Italy and Spain – and 14 British overseas territories no longer have to isolate themselves for 14 days upon arrival.

The list, which goes into effect on July 10, will open travel abroad for English holidays four months after the closing, in time for the peak period, provided there are no destination restrictions.

“The government is convinced that it is now safe to ease these procedures in England and have introduced travel routes for some countries and territories,” the British Ministry of Transport said on Friday. statement.

“This applies to all travel to England by train, ferry, bus or any other route,” the statement added.

‘Red List’

The United States is not included in this list of “travel lanes”, which means that travelers must isolate themselves for 14 days after entering the UK. This comes after a decision by the European Union earlier this week to remove the United States from the list of countries that have been approved for acceptance.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shaps said on Friday that the United Kingdom government is expected to classify the United States as a “Red List” travel destination due to concerns that its incidence rate is “too high”.

“Here, we have things under control, but we know that [the virus] “It’s still raging in parts of the world … so I’m afraid there will be a red list,” Shabes told BBC Radio 4.

“The United States, from a very early stage, has banned flights from the United Kingdom and from Europe, so there is no mutual arrangement,” he added.

The United States has the largest number of coronary deaths and deaths in the world, with more than 2.7 million confirmed cases, and the death toll over 128,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 52,000 new cases of the virus were reported on Thursday, a new daily record, exceeding the record set the previous day.

While arrivals from certain countries will not be required to self-isolate upon arrival in the United Kingdom, the government has asserted that travelers from the United Kingdom must comply with the requirements for coronaviruses in the country they travel to.

For example, when New Zealand is on the list of the UK government, it requires immigrants to the UK to be quarantined for 14 days. Greece, also on the list, banned flights from the United Kingdom until July 15.

The UK government said that the so-called travel corridors will currently apply only to England, with travel information to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland being published in due course.

Here are the countries and territories that are part of the Travel Corridor list:

Andorra, Germany, New Zealand, Antigua and Barbuda, Greece, Norway, Aruba, Greenland, Poland, Australia, Grenada, Reunion, Austria, Guadeloupe, San Marino, Bahamas, Hong Kong, Serbia, Barbados, Hungary, Seychelles, Belgium, Iceland, South Korea, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Jamaica, Saint Barthelemy, Curacao, Japan, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Cyprus, Liechtenstein, Saint Lucia, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Denmark, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Dominica, Macau, Taiwan, Faroe Islands, Malta, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji, Mauritius, Turkey, Finland, Monaco, Vatican City, France, Netherlands, Vietnam, French Polynesia, New Caledonia.