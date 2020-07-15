England vs. the West Indies: Joe Denley was left out of the second test

Joe Denley was paid off by Shannon Gabriel in the first rounds in Southampton

England vs West Indies, second test Place: Old Emirates Airlines History: 16-20 July coverage: Live test match private radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Highlights 2 at 19:00 (19:15 on Saturday), a live text commentary on BBC Sport and the app.

England shot striker Joe Denley for the second test against the West Indies, which begins on Thursday.

Denley, 34, averaged 29.53 in 15 games, and went out for 18 and 29 in his first test loss in Southampton.

Captain Go Root returns from his paternity leave at Emirates Airlines Old Trafford and will be beaten at four, with Zach Crowley advancing to third.

England should avoid defeat or suffer the first loss at home to the West Indies since 1988.

Kent’s Denly first submitted its test against the West Indies at the beginning of 2019 and has since fought everywhere in the top four in England.

He achieved his highest score in 94 in the fifth test against Australia last summer, but he did not pass 38 in his last eight roles.

It can be said that Denley brought some stiffness to the English beating – only Root and Australian Marnus Labusion had faced more deliveries in cricket testing since his debut.

However, he has repeatedly failed to take advantage of the good beginnings. From 28 rounds, he reached double figures on 24 occasions, but continued to make just six centuries.

Denley’s omission means that teammate Kent Crowley has the opportunity to prove himself on the side.

The average age of 22 is 31.25 in five tests and 76 in the second round in Southampton.

The second test, like the first test, will be run behind closed doors and in a biologically safe environment, and is the first of two consecutive runs in Manchester.

Most of the West Indies tour was spent in Manchester, where they settled for a month, isolated and trained, before the first test.

“I don’t think it will be an advantage,” said West Indies captain Jason Holder. “Most of the English players played here more than us.

“We are still in their backyard and they will know the conditions better than we know.”

The West Indies, who have won their last six tests against England, are now on the verge of winning the first series in the UK since their 4-0 victory 32 years ago, when legends were Sir Vive Richards, Desmond Hines, Gordon Greenridge and Malcolm Marshall was On the side.

“There is no pressure on us,” Holder said. “We are not indulging in hype outside the field. It comes to focus on what we need to do to win the series.

“The series is still wide open. There are 10 days left of cricket. It is one day each time for us. England is a very good team, and they have some world-class players. We have gone out of our way to win another game.”

The West Indies did not win an off-field test series against teams other than Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Afghanistan 25 years ago.

When his team was on the verge of the biggest success in their test in a generation, Holder spoke to the Prime Ministers of Barbados, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday.

Holder said: “The reception we received was not only from heads of government, but the Caribbean people were tremendous.”

“They all want us to win the chain, so we have a lot to play for. It was great to know that the prime ministers are 100% behind. You have amazed me.”