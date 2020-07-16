English cricketer Yvra Archer “excluded” after violating the Biosafety Protocol

The European Central Bank did not specify the nature of the breach.
A three-game series of home tests against the West Indies is displayed behind closed doors in a so-called biologically safe “bubble”, which means players are limited to living in the hotels of the two user bases – Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester – and are subject to For regular Covid-19 tests.
The 25-year-old, who received 33 wickets in eight test matches for England, was chosen in the 13-man squad on Wednesday for the second match that begins in Manchester, England on Thursday.
Archer will now have to isolate for five days, during which time he will undergo two Covid-19 tests, both of which must return negative results before he can return to the England national team.
The West Indies team said they were “satisfied with the measures imposed.”
“I am very sorry for what I did,” Archer said in a statement.
“I have put, not only myself, but the entire team and management at risk. I totally accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologize to everyone in the Biosecurity Bubble.”
“It pains me so badly to miss the audition match, especially with the series ready. I feel like I have disappointed both teams, and once again I’m sorry.”
England is following the three game series for Test 1-0.
You may also like
Liverpool’s standard hunt ended in defeat at Arsenal
Choi Suk Hyun: Before she committed suicide, Triathlete asked her mother to “uncover the sins” of those who mistreat her.
Elena Delle Dunne to refuse medical treatment: “I was shocked”
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will witness four unprecedented matches a day during the group stages
Real Madrid: Trailblazing Black Laurie Cunningham’s life is over very soon