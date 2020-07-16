English cricketer Yvra Archer “excluded” after violating the Biosafety Protocol

The European Central Bank did not specify the nature of the breach.

A three-game series of home tests against the West Indies is displayed behind closed doors in a so-called biologically safe “bubble”, which means players are limited to living in the hotels of the two user bases – Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester – and are subject to For regular Covid-19 tests.

The Guardian mentioned Archer stopped in his apartment in Hove, Brighton, traveling between Southampton and Manchester.

The 25-year-old, who received 33 wickets in eight test matches for England, was chosen in the 13-man squad on Wednesday for the second match that begins in Manchester, England on Thursday.