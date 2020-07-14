Enhance natural solutions to help prevent floods

Comment on the photo

Last winter saw widespread flooding across the country





A new flood control approach has been unveiled in England, supporting natural solutions with government funds.

It includes financing plans such as building sustainable drainage systems – and building cavities in the ground to capture floodwaters in torrential rains, before storing them to treat summer droughts.

Insurance companies have also been asked to pay to improve flood-affected homes so that they are more flexible.

The policy allowing construction on flood-prone plains will be reviewed.

£ 200,000 of the flood budget will be earmarked for measures including preventing natural floods to capture water in farmers ’fields during heavy rains.

Cities and villages were flooded after other rains

Flood-affected areas set for “10 difficult days”

Critics say the plans do not go far enough in times of climate change.

Floods were forced to the top priority list after flood victims accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of failing to take their ordeal seriously.

The government says the measures in the new plan are the most comprehensive in a decade, including 5.2 billion pounds for the floods that were announced in the budget four months ago.

It says the cash will help protect a third of a million properties in England until 2027.

There will be funds for innovative projects such as sustainable drainage systems to provide porous surfaces in new developments to prevent water runoff.

Funds will be provided to create cavities in the ground to catch floodwaters in torrential rain.

These cavities will benefit 25 test areas in wildlife and provide water storage for summer droughts.

Incentives for farmers to get water on their land may be included in the next government reform of farm subsidies.

A previous study by the Environmental Agency indicated that these cavities and other environmentally friendly solutions such as planting forests in river pools would help in minor flood events, but would be overwhelmed by major floods.

Jay Shropsol from Earth Friends told BBC News: “It’s great that nature-based solutions are adopted, but the government needs to go beyond testing and testing – obviously working.

“What we need are hundreds of small interventions in watershed areas – but that’s not very interesting for a government that likes to uncover concrete casting on a large scale.”

He welcomed the investigation into the flood plain construction, and said developers should be prevented from allowing new features to increase flood risk to others.

But Professor Hanna Klok, of the University of Reading, said: “The commitment to reviewing policies related to developments in the flood plains is inconsistent with cutting the routine of building homes faster.

Two weeks ago, Boris was attacking the “new count”, bemoaning the pace of progress in the UK.

“Dealing with the floods specifically shows the difficulties behind his promise to build better, faster and greener.

“Improvement and greenery sometimes requires building more slowly and cautiously, or we risk long-term economic and social costs that we cannot afford.”

Devastating floods

The new measures come in the wake of widespread poverty misery last winter, when insurance companies Flood Re incurred £ 160m claims – ten times higher than the previous year.

After three relatively dry years, the UK saw thousands of homes flooded in northern and central England, as well as in southern Wales and the Scottish border.

Environment Minister George Ostis said: “The devastating effects of last winter’s floods were an important reminder of the need to continue investing and accelerate work to reduce the impact of floods.”

“But we also realize that we cannot completely prevent floods, which is why we will ensure that high-risk communities are more resilient.”

This will be partly accomplished by changing support for Homeowners from Flood Re, which provides low-cost insurance for people in flood risk areas, backed by a tax on all insurance bills.

Previously, the system was only paying to return the flood-damaged home to its pre-flood state.

Build back better

Under the new rules approved by the government, future flood victims will receive insurance money to restore their homes to withstand future flood damage, for example, by moving electrical points above the wall. It is called “rebuilding better”.

Discounted premiums will also come for households that have prepared flood resistance measures for property, such as air covers or non-return valves.

Heather Shepherd of the National Flood Forum, which organizes campaigns for families at risk of flooding, said, “We clearly welcome the provision of materials for better reconstruction – we have to learn to live with floods.”

But it has called on the government to expand its investment standards to defend floods so that it can benefit rural populations as well.

