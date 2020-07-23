ESim announced in India: Check how it works and where

After Airtel and Jio, Vodafone Idea launched eSim support for its customers in India, but this option is now available for customers residing in Delhi, Gujarat and Mumbai. This means that customers are no longer required to obtain a SIM card to use the mobile network on their mobile phones.

Vodafone launches eSim service.Vodafone site

Speaking about eSIM technology, Afneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea said, “Vodafone Idea is excited to offer eSIM technology to our postpaid customers, enabling them to enjoy the convenience and flexibility of getting more than one chip even on a single chip device. We believe that eSIM will provide an enhanced experience for our customers because it will enable them to do much more with their devices. “

This facility is available for customers using Apple devices that include the Phone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR.

The company said that the service will be available soon on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold.

What is eSim and how does it work?

It is the built-in subscriber identity module included within your device. It is a digital chip that allows you to use the network on a postpaid number without using an actual SIM.

ESim offers a better user experience for mobile phone users and gives manufacturers more space to add new features instead of sim card slots. It saves a lot of space that enables them to try something new or shrink the device.

Telecom operators will welcome this as they no longer need to manufacture an actual sim card.