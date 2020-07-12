ESPN’s Jay Williams criticizes NBA players’ complaints

Jay Williams, ESPN basketball analyst, tore up the players complaining of living conditions in the NBA Disney World bubble, calling them “deaf-tone” and challenging them to think about “real Americans working daily”.

In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday, Williams – who was prominent in the NCAA Championship team in Duke in 2001 before a motorcycle accident two years later ended his career in the NBA – summoned a handful of players who turned to social media for grumbling Concerning a NBA-like bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Stars such as 76ers ‘Joel Embiid and Lakers’ J.R. Smith in the past few days has meals served to all 22 NBA teams, while Smith’s colleague, Rajon Rondo, has compared his luxurious hotel room to Motel 6.

“NBA players cannot deafen a tone. My brothers in the National Basketball Association, you cannot be deaf now in this current environment.” We all know the life of the NBA players, you are lucky, and you have an opportunity to be on board, You have a chance to get millions of dollars in your bank account, and live a different level of life. But this is fundamentally different from what the real working Americans are going through today.

“You’re in a billion-dollar bubble,” he added. “If you want to file a complaint about your anxiety about COVID related problems, then I receive a complaint. We all have the right to complain about that. But when I hear NBA men complain about the living facilities and the food that is delivered to them, this is considered Deaf, deaf, dialect I want you to think about the people who work every day and work at a lower wage trying to make ends meet, go to the factories, and who will face really harsh working conditions.

Williams, 38, also criticized the teams’ PR sections for allowing players to post critical messages on social media. He said, “It wasn’t the correct look of the league now.

Williams said: “So when I see men enter into a bubble with billions of dollars, billions of dollars, and food is delivered to them, and they have beds to sleep – you can’t complain about that.” “Not while making millions of dollars, not while your employer is taking strict measures to protect you while paying you. When this is not the case for real working Americans. This bothers me. This bothers me.”

The NBA aims to start matches on July 30th with 22 of the best teams. The league has been on a standstill since March, when it was suspended due to an epidemic.