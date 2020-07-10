European Commission members call for “introspection” while IOA members engage in a power battle

As the battle for power raged within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), an associate member of the Executive Council of the Indian National Olympic Council (IOC) asked the “introspection” members.

In a message put to all IOA members, Polanath Singh said that Secretary-General Rajiv Mehta, Treasury Secretary Anandeshwar Pandey and Vice President Sudhanshu Mittal “accuse the IOA President, Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, on various unrelated issues and use language contempt.”

Twitter

Bholanath Singh claims against the IOA Trio

Singh, a close associate of Patra, has made a series of allegations against the trio in recent days and has continued to list the allegations in the letter.

“Dear Sir, it is worth noting that the sports sector today is in a volatile stage / stage where we need to make a call on whether these deliberate disturbances should be allowed to the point of tarnishing the IOA’s image.

He said: “It is worth noting that even the financial statements for the year 2019-2020, due to financial issues, have not yet been signed by the President. These financial statements are required to be submitted to the various legal authorities.”

IANS Pictures

“The revenge of vested interest in this sector is especially in the stage where we ask to move forward in a coherent way to our establishment as a global leader, not only immoral but also unprofessional.

“Allowing collusion in the name of the opposition at this crossroads will of course send a negative message to the international community and it may harm the qualifications and create embarrassment and reputation. Today’s causal and negative approach to disaffected athletic brotherhood elements is a must and added:” To nullify efforts and hard work by various owners Interest in this sector, we will be destined to move towards a risky situation for future generations. ”