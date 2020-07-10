European League: Manchester United could face Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen in the last eight

Manchester United tied against Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen in the last eight games of the European League, while Wolverhampton may face a possible tie against Seville or Rome.

Rangers will play Inter Milan or Getafe if they reach the quarter-finals.

United Wolfs will meet in the semi-finals if both progress.

The British teams retain three rounds of the last 16 for playing with United 5-0 over Lask, while Wolverhams is 1-1 with Olympiacos.

Rangers coach Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 after the first leg.

The first leg with United will be played on August 5 at Old Trafford, while Wolves, who are at home, and Rangers on August 6, will play with Scottish travel to Germany.

Wolves coach Nuno Espírito Santo has refused to be drawn to his potential opponents as he prepares for a Premier League match against Everton on Sunday.

And he said, “There are a lot of ifs. It could be, it could be, so it is very difficult for me to answer and make an appropriate assessment because a lot of things can happen.”

“Frankly, I don’t even know what to say because I didn’t think about it. I’m just now focusing on Everton, sorry.”

Two last 16-game relationships – Inter Milan against Getafe and Seville against Rome – will be held once in Germany after the coronary virus outbreak in Italy and Spain in March which resulted in the cancellation of both legs.

The last three rounds, which will also see all relationships played in one-time matches, will take place in Germany on the grounds of Duisburg, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Schalke 04 and Cologne.

The last venue will host the final game that was moved from Gdansk in Poland on August 21.

UEFA says the games will take place without spectators.

Draw completely

5-6 August

Remaining-16 relationships (total degrees in parentheses): Copenhagen – Istanbul Basaksehir (0-1), Wolverhampton – Olympiacos (1-1), Bayer Leverkusen – Rangers (3-1), Shakhtar Donetsk – Wolfsburg (2-1), Basel – Eintracht Frankfurt (0-3), Manchester United vs Lask (5-0), Inter Milan vs Getafe (abandoned first leg) and Sevilla against Roma (first leg abandoned).

Quarter-finals, August 10-11

1 – Wolfsburg / Shakhtar Donetsk – Eintracht Frankfurt / Basel (11 August, Uuskalle Stadium, 20:00 GMT)

2 – LASK / Manchester United – Istanbul Basaksehir / Copenhagen (August 10, Cologne Stadium, 20:00 BST)

3. Inter Milan / Getafe v. Rangers / Bayer Leverkusen (August 10, Dusseldorf Arena, 20:00 GMT)

4 – Olympiacos / Wolves v Seville / Rome (11 August, MSV Stadium, 20:00 GMT)

Semifinals, 16-17 August

Quarter Final Winner 4 v Quarter 2 Winner (August 16, Cologne Stadium, 20:00 GMT)

Quarter Final Winner 3 v Quarter 1 Winner (17 Aug, Dusseldorf Arena, 20:00 GMT)

Final, August 21

Cologne Stadium, 20:00 GMT