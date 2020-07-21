European Union leaders agree on a historic economic stimulus plan

The Deal It will focus on providing financing across three pillars: creating reforms to help companies recover from the epidemic, developing new measures to reform economies over the long term, and investing to help protect against “future crises”. Hundreds of billions of dollars will be provided in the form of grants and loans to Member States.

The agreement came after days of deadlock and tense talks, which have been bitterly divided for years.

“We have done that. Europe is strong. Europe is united,” Council President Charles Michel told a news conference on Tuesday. “This is a good deal, this is a strong deal, and most importantly, this is the right deal for Europe now.”

Michel described the occasion as the first time that European Union members “have implemented our economies jointly against the crisis.”