European Union leaders agree on a historic economic stimulus plan

The agreement came after days of deadlock and tense talks, which have been bitterly divided for years.
“We have done that. Europe is strong. Europe is united,” Council President Charles Michel told a news conference on Tuesday. “This is a good deal, this is a strong deal, and most importantly, this is the right deal for Europe now.”
Michel described the occasion as the first time that European Union members “have implemented our economies jointly against the crisis.”
The committee also approved a core budget of 1.1 trillion euros (about 1.3 trillion dollars) from 2021-2027.
Commenting on the deal, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the agreement as a “historic day for Europe”, while Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilms said that “the European Union has not decided before to invest in this ambition in the future.”
There have been bitter rows over some terms of the deal over the past few days. The agreement came just hours after Michel presented a new proposal to political leaders on Monday.
The European Union is fighting the brutal recession caused by the epidemic, and the countries worst affected, such as Italy and Spain, urgently need new economic aid worth hundreds of billions of dollars.
Prior to Tuesday, any agreement was thwarted due to deep divisions over the total size of the redemption fund, how much assistance should be provided as grants or loans, and the conditions that must be attached.
The European Commission said earlier this month that it expects the EU economy to contract by 8.3% in 2020, much worse than the 7.4% decline that was expected two months ago.
The meeting of senior EU leaders is the first personal personal gathering of world leaders since the epidemic began.
