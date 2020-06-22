Evans says Novak Djokovic should “feel responsible” for the coronavirus on Adria’s tour

Gregor Dimitrov (center) sat with Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic during the first Adria Tour event in Belgrade last week

British number one Dan Evans says Novak Djokovic should “feel some responsibility” after Greg Dimitrov and Borna Couric test results for Covid-19 at the Adria Tour event.

The Bulgarian Dimitrov played against Koric Croatia on Saturday in the second leg of the second largest international event in Zadar.

Andy Murray says that was “a lesson for all of us,” while Nick Kirgeos says it was “an explicit decision” to play.

“I think it is just a poor example of his appointment,” Evans said.

Djokovic is now awaiting hearing the results of his test, which was conducted earlier on Monday.

As soon as he prepares for Schroders battle for the British this week, Murray said: “Once you start holding rallies with people who come from all kinds of countries, it’s a recipe for them to start.”

“So it is kind of a lesson for all of us – if we haven’t already – to take this seriously, and we have as much safety as possible.”

As Croatia eased pre-event shutdown procedures, players were not obligated to observe the rules of social exclusion and were seen embracing on the net at the end of their games.

Pictures on the tournament’s social networking site on Friday showed Dimitrov playing basketball with Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic, while he placed his arm around Korek before their match.

Zverev, Cilic, and Andrey Rublev, who also played, have tested negative results, but have suggested they will all be isolated for up to 14 days now.

Evans, 30, believes that Djokovic – the chair of the ATP – has some questions to answer.

“Put it this way,” Evans said. “I don’t think you should have a party for the players and then dance everywhere.”

“He must feel some responsibility for this event and how it happened.”

The first leg of the tour in Serbia attracted 4,000 fans, and concluded with dancing among the players in Belgrade’s nightclub.

“Exhibition management is a good thing,” Evans said. But even if the instructions in that country are not two meters, it is not a joke, is it?

“Even if the instructions in this country are moved to normal, I still try to keep myself as far away from the road as possible from others.

“I think there was a total disregard for that, really, and it is very unfortunate that Gregor, Couric. I hope there will be no second guess at the US Open now, due to some unfortunate events.”

The U.S. Open will be without fans from August 31 to September 13, although some players have expressed concerns about traveling to New York.

The British battle will also take place behind closed doors in London from Tuesday. Jimmy Murray, who faces the event, agrees that he will now face greater scrutiny.

“From our point of view, it is clear that we are doing everything we can to reduce this from happening,” he said.

“We know that there will likely be some other eyes after what happened to the Adria Tour, so everyone should be at the top of their game when it comes to social exclusion.”

Adria Tour organizers say Sunday’s final in Zadar was canceled “as a precaution and to protect the health of all participants and visitors.”

The statement stated: “We have followed at all times the exact procedures of the epidemiology in force with the countries in which the Adria tour was organized.”

The ATP, the governing body for men’s tennis, said it “continues to urge strict adherence to the principles responsible for social exclusion, health and safety to contain the spread of the virus.”

“In planning to resume the ATP tour season starting August 14th, ATP and other stakeholders have developed comprehensive risk mitigation plans through a variety of precautions and protocols that will be implemented in ATP events,” he added.

Grigor Dimitrov announced his positive results on Instagram

analyzing

There was a handshake and a hug. They approached the personal and personal play of soccer and basketball, and celebrated the end of the first leg in Belgrade with some anonymous dance at a nightclub.

The audience was welcomed by the authorities, but this does not mean that players left from various locations of the Adria Tour series should have given up on social media.

Then to others. Dominique Tim, who took part in the show in Belgrade last week, participated in the final tennis match in southern France this weekend.

Most of those who took part in Adria’s tour seemed clearly half-hearted about the prospect of traveling to New York for the US Open – and it was not difficult to sympathize with some of their concerns.

But when viewing pictures from Belgrade and now Zadar, the feeling is simply a feeling of enjoyment.