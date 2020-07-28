Even countries under coronavirus control are now struggling. This is very disturbing to the rest of the world

Across the Asia Pacific region, where countries were among the first and first to be affected by the virus, there were new and in some cases unexplained increases in the number of infections. And it seems that the governments previously praised for responding to the epidemic are now struggling.

All of this relates to news for those who have not fully controlled the first wave of the virus, not to mention the disaster areas of the United States and Brazil. It is especially scary as only a few more weeks of summer remain in parts of the northern hemisphere, and many epidemiologists expect the virus to peak again in the winter.

China recorded the largest number of locally transmitted coronavirus cases since early March for the second day in a row, with the majority of the 64 new domestic cases in Xinjiang. The remote western region has seen a new outbreak in its capital, Urumqi, since July 15, nearly five months after no new cases emerged.

In southern Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous Chinese city is also experiencing a major new outbreak, with over a thousand new cases in the past two weeks, and six consecutive days from over 100 cases. The new boom came after the city looked almost free of corn viruses, easing restrictions and starting a discussion of potential “travel bubbles” with other parts of the world after the epidemic.

While there was a slight decrease in the number of cases recorded on Monday, Japan saw some of its worst numbers since the early stages of the epidemic, with about 5,000 new cases last week, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU) data . The worst new outbreak was focused on the capital, Tokyo, which has recorded six consecutive days from more than 200 new cases as of Monday, when there were 131. However, this decrease may be due to the four-day low number of tests conducted Aims to promote inbound tourism

Elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, Australia is also seeing a significant increase in the number of cases. The number of cases in the country only a few in June, but that rose at the end of the month and exploded in July, with the most affected areas in South Victoria, which announced on Monday another 384 cases. There are 4,775 active cases in Victoria, 414 of them are health professionals, which puts pressure on the state’s ability to treat patients.

what happened?

Many of the latest waves of the virus, in Hong Kong, Australia, China and elsewhere, were a surprise to officials. While there are a number of flaws that must be noted in the responses of different governments, the numbers did not explode until very recently – perhaps due to the emergence of a more virulent strain of the virus, or that the cases were simply accumulating without being detected and suddenly reached a point Transformation.

Ben Cowling, Professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong, Books this week That “We May Never Know” how the latest wave of cases started in the city, but data indicate that the infection is imported from abroad.

“When the epidemic is brought under control, this really underscores the importance of keeping the infection out through effective testing and quarantine for people arriving in Hong Kong,” he said. “Once the epidemic begins, it will take a lot of effort to stop.”

Hong Kong Deputy Leader Matthew Cheung said on Monday that the city has taken a “lift and suppression” approach, gradually loosening restrictions as cases dwindle and cement them in case of an increase.

This week, the government announced that it was wearing public obligatory masks – a somewhat extra step given that all of Hong Kong already did – and limited public gatherings to only two people. The Chinese government will also help build a temporary Wuhan-style hospital near Hong Kong Airport with a capacity of about 2,000 hospital beds.

“The epidemiological situation is critical,” Cheung said, adding that the next few weeks are very crucial for the city. “We are facing a high risk of community spread.”

City officials face criticism for their handling of the recent wave, especially on a large number of Quarantine exemptions It is given to business travelers and airlines, which Some blame To return the virus to the city. However, the government has defended politics as necessary for the economy, and health authorities have not yet been able to track where the latest infections have occurred.

Despite Cheung’s insistence that Hong Kong pursues a “lift and suppression” policy, the city has not offered anything like a full closure, even as cases continue to rise.

This is not the case in Australia, where Victoria has been put under strict restrictions, but is nevertheless struggling to get the numbers under control. Speak to the ABC The experts advised patience, saying that the closure might be successful, but many injuries occurred weeks ago and were only discovered.

The most extreme crackdown in the region came in Vietnam, where the government began on Monday to evacuate about 80,000 tourists from the central city of Da Nang after three people were infected with the virus.

Vietnam has been considered a leading example in containing the virus, thanks to the aggressive strategy of early passenger screening at airports, the quarantine program and strict monitoring. The country reported no deaths from Covid-19 and only confirmed 431 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Difficult task in the future

The difficulty even in Asia-Pacific countries – the region of the world that may be the best response to coronavirus – has unachievable important points of controlling the virus in other parts of the world, at least until a vaccine becomes available.

Even with the new increases, the numbers in Australia, Hong Kong and Japan are not approaching misery in the United States and Brazil, both of which are still dealing with the first wave of the epidemic, and steps have not yet been taken. Coordinated national action long recommended by experts.

And while the July heat may make winter in the Northern Hemisphere look very far, it is coming. Scientists say countries need to prepare for a potential surge in situations that may be more serious than the initial outbreak, as cold weather pushes people in to poorly ventilated places – precisely the conditions that are likely to make the new coronavirus spread more easily.

More than ever, hope lies in dozens of coronavirus vaccines under development . United States infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fossey, speaking on Monday, said that if one is effective, and enough people have acquired it, this pandemic could finally end.

“If we get widespread absorption of the vaccine, then we can put an end to this epidemic and we can create immunity cover in this country, which prevents the infection from returning,” he said.