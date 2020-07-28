Even countries under coronavirus control are now struggling. This is very disturbing to the rest of the world

Across the Asia Pacific region, where countries were among the first and first to be affected by the virus, there were new and in some cases unexplained increases in the number of infections. And it seems that the governments previously praised for responding to the epidemic are now struggling.
China recorded the largest number of locally transmitted coronavirus cases since early March for the second day in a row, with the majority of the 64 new domestic cases in Xinjiang. The remote western region has seen a new outbreak in its capital, Urumqi, since July 15, nearly five months after no new cases emerged.
In southern Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous Chinese city is also experiencing a major new outbreak, with over a thousand new cases in the past two weeks, and six consecutive days from over 100 cases. The new boom came after the city looked almost free of corn viruses, easing restrictions and starting a discussion of potential “travel bubbles” with other parts of the world after the epidemic.
Elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, Australia is also seeing a significant increase in the number of cases. The number of cases in the country only a few in June, but that rose at the end of the month and exploded in July, with the most affected areas in South Victoria, which announced on Monday another 384 cases. There are 4,775 active cases in Victoria, 414 of them are health professionals, which puts pressure on the state’s ability to treat patients.
“When the epidemic is brought under control, this really underscores the importance of keeping the infection out through effective testing and quarantine for people arriving in Hong Kong,” he said. “Once the epidemic begins, it will take a lot of effort to stop.”
Hong Kong Deputy Leader Matthew Cheung said on Monday that the city has taken a “lift and suppression” approach, gradually loosening restrictions as cases dwindle and cement them in case of an increase.
“The epidemiological situation is critical,” Cheung said, adding that the next few weeks are very crucial for the city. “We are facing a high risk of community spread.”
Despite Cheung’s insistence that Hong Kong pursues a “lift and suppression” policy, the city has not offered anything like a full closure, even as cases continue to rise.
Vietnam has been considered a leading example in containing the virus, thanks to the aggressive strategy of early passenger screening at airports, the quarantine program and strict monitoring. The country reported no deaths from Covid-19 and only confirmed 431 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Difficult task in the future
The difficulty even in Asia-Pacific countries – the region of the world that may be the best response to coronavirus – has unachievable important points of controlling the virus in other parts of the world, at least until a vaccine becomes available.
“If we get widespread absorption of the vaccine, then we can put an end to this epidemic and we can create immunity cover in this country, which prevents the infection from returning,” he said.
Julia Hollingsworth, Katie Hunt and Eric Cheung contributed to CNN’s reporting.
