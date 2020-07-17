Even Donald Trump knows he has deep and deep problems in the 2020 race

“I think we have good poll numbers,” he said.

Twenty-four hours later, Trump removed his campaign manager, Brad Parskall, and replaced him with Bill Stephen, a long-standing political hand with ties to former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

While there has long been a major disconnect between Trump’s public threat and private fears, anger and anxiety, the Parskal demotion is a prime example of that chasm. The truth that any politician knows is that you do not get rid of your campaign manager unless things are not going well. And don’t especially get rid of your campaign manager 111 days before the election – unless things really go wrong.

Things have grown so hard for Trump that Non-partisan political disabled She now expects a Democratic takeover of the Senate due to Trump’s current disastrous poll numbers. There is no talk of Republicans restoring a majority in the House of Representatives. Each sign points to a terrible Republican election – elections that can bring the party back at the national and national levels for years, if not decades.

Trump has not publicly admitted any of this. Even in his announcement of Parscale removal and the promotion of Stepien, Trump sought to portray the 2020 election as a fixed throw.

“This should be much easier because our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is improving, vaccines and treatments are on the way soon, and Americans want safe streets and societies.” He wrote in a post on Facebook about the moves

But, at some level, he knows just how bad things are. This, from writing CNN to remove Parscale, gets this:

“The future of Parskall, praised by the president and his allies as a digital teacher who helped secure Trump’s first electoral effort and became the director of his re-election campaign in early 2018, has been in serious doubt for weeks. In addition to the president’s poll numbers have slowed, Trump has been angry after stumbling back to The campaign trajectory drastically increased at the end of June, as the planned rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma was largely untouched after Parskall anticipated large crowds, not only within the 19,000-seat yard but outside as well. “

Now, it is important to remember that Pascal’s demotion – said to be expected to remain in a diminishing role as head of the campaign’s digital operations – does not change the course of the race or even Trump’s efforts to re-elect him.

As you notice all the stories written about the campaign’s shaking, Parskali may have gotten the title of campaign manager but Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, was always the real manager of the campaign. Kushner, as he was in the 2016 race, is the closest person to Trump – he’s literally a family – and he’s the ultimate decision in most things.

(Why do you ask that Kushner not have the title of campaign manager? My educated guess: He does not want public responsibility if things go south).

And because Trump is Trump, even Kushner is bypassed by him. Most of the candidates think they are their best political strategist and Trump is no different. In fact, he is more involved in the smaller parts of the campaign than most national candidates.

Then there is this: the average person has no idea who Parscale is. Or stepin. So moving them inside the campaign does not change the fundamental problems facing Trump. His handling of the coronavirus was an absolute disaster – in terms of public health and political ramifications. His silent response to the nationwide protests sparked by George Floyd’s death in police custody in late May has exacerbated tensions rather than eased them. Even the economy, which was previously considered a Trump-uh card in the 2020 paper, turned against it. In the Quinnipiac Survey 50% said Biden would do better in dealing with the economy, while 45% said Trump would do so. This is a reflection from the June Q poll that gave Trump a 51% to 45% advantage over Biden over the economy.

Simply put: things are bad for Trump. Very bad.

It should be noted that Trump had three campaign directors in his 2016 race – Cory Lewandowski, Paul Manafort and finally Killian Conway. He managed to win anyway. Which, if you are looking for a potential silver liner in this dark cloud, you might suggest that Trump is simply not bound by the traditional rules of politics.

But the mixing of his campaign staff will not magically solve all the problems that plagued his re-election bid. The moves amounted to the president’s recognition that the 2020 race is not close to where he wants to be and that things need to change if he wants to have a chance to win.

Will he say that publicly? of course not! He will keep insisting he will win easily – and fans will remember with stories of how no-one said he could win in 2016. But Trump’s moves on Wednesday evening speak louder than any of the words he says publicly. And they say this: I am in deep and deep trouble.