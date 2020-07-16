Ever seen a squirrel asking for water: the viral video has the internet in awe

Can the video smile on your faces?Twitter

Need something to cheer up your mood? We have something for you, and that will be the most beautiful thing you see today. For each person’s daily dose of pet animals, we thought of bringing snapshots of your baby squirrel that we came across on the Internet on Thursday, July 16.

The above video was shared on Twitter by Susan Nanda, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, and shows a squirrel asking for water.

Susanta Nanda shared the endearing clip with a caption saying “A squirrel asks for water.”

Once the video was shared, he started trending on Twitter and even got over 2000 views. Many Twitter users also moved to the comments section to leave heart emojis and some said “The squirrel was very thirsty.

“How do we recognize the signs of dehydration among animals? A few days ago we saw a cat that was found dead in the nearby park in Delhi.”

People often give food to animals but don’t realize the importance of giving them water either.

“The first cat and the squirrel now the way they seek water melts hearts! The animals are very innocent.”

“Amazing, crowds usually flee the crowd.”

“Wow great !”

“Very sweet”