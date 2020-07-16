Everton 1-1 Aston Villa: Late Theo Walcott denies Villa decisive victory

Aston Villa has not kept a clean sheet home away from the league this season

Substitute Theo Walcott scored the equalizer in the 87th minute for Everton to push the Aston Villa team down.

Ezri Konsa’s first goal in the Premier League seemed to have made troubled Villa win a decisive win at Goodison Park, former Brentford defender who rebounded at close range after the end of a free kick from Conor Hurrihan.

But Villa was deprived of its first away win since January 1, when Walcott headed the local side despite Consa’s attempt to get rid of the goal line.

Villa, which was seven points away from safety before its Sunday victory over Crystal Palace, remained in 19th in the table, three points behind 17th, with only two games from the league season.

The team will face Arsenal at home next Tuesday before the season ends with fellow competitors West Ham on July 26.

Time is running out for a villa

The goal of Dean Smith and his villa players is to reach the last day of the season with the chance to stay awake.

But despite getting four points from the last two games, time is running out for the West Midlands club.

With West Ham hosting Watford on Friday, Villa will be four points safe if the match ends between 16 and 17 draws at London Stadium.

After seeing his team advance in the 72nd minute with the first attempt of the match over the goal, Smith cut a depressed character in the final whistle as his team failed to defend his interest.

Villa confined his opponents to a few opportunities before a faded issue in life exploded when Konsa was struck after a beautiful piece of Horihan.

However, the team is the only team that does not have a clean sheet in the Premier League this season, and they ceded again when they became three points one.

An important summer transition window for Everton

Walcott’s second Premier League goal this season failed to hide another impressive performance from Everton.

The unfair season that offered the dismissal of Marco Silva, the FA Cup exit in his first hurdle and 11 defeats in 18 English Premier League games could end at the lowest level in Everton since 2003-2004.

There were strong words from coach Carlo Ancelotti and captain Simos Coleman after the 3-0 defeat to Wolves on Sunday, when he died just two shots on target.

Against the defaulted villa they only managed one. Fortunately for them, that was enough to earn them a point.

With a lack of inspiration and leadership, Everton faces yet another significant summer transition after failing to secure a place in Europe.

Ancelotti’s team started the match at least with some strength, as Dominique Calvert-Lewin shot the ball over the crossbar in the first minute, while Bernard hit the top of the cross with a foul cross.

Despite Walcott’s late draw, which extended his team’s unbeaten run in the domestic league to 11 games, Toffees appear to be tired in the middle of the field lacking ideas after a fourth consecutive match without a win.

Man of the match – Grad Branthwaite (Everton)

Despite a fourth match without a win, the 18-year-old substitute Grad Branthwaite showed his promise in defense after replacing Mason Holgate, who suffered an early injury

Clean paper problems – stats

Villa has received more English Premier League goals in the last 15 minutes of this season than any other team (17).

Theo Walcott participated directly in 23 goals in the Premier League as an alternative (9 goals and 14 assists), the fourth largest number in the competition’s history after Kano (29), Jermain Defoe (27) and Daniel Sturridge (24).

Villa managed to win just one victory in the last 14 Premier League games on the road (D4 L9), with an existing win of seven (D3 L4).

Since his debut in the league with Aston Villa in January 2017, Conor Horihan has provided more help in league competitions (including qualifiers) than any other Villa player (21).

What then?

While Everton plays his penultimate league game in Sheffield United on Monday (18:00 GMT), he hosts Villa Arsenal on Tuesday (20:15 GMT).