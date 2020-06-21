Everton holds Liverpool penalty in Merseyside passive derby

The result that Juergen Klopp’s men wanted when they returned to work after a three-month hiatus was not, but by 23 points ahead of Manchester City, the celebrations would not be delayed for long.

Improved under the direction of new coach Carlo Ancelotti, Everton is close to winning with Tom Davis seeing his late efforts against the upright and Brazilian striker Richarlison to force them into smart guard from Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Baker.

Despite concerns about fans crowd near the stadium less than a mile from Liverpool, permission to match was given to move forward at Goodison. But in an empty stadium, the prevailing atmosphere for the derby was usually lacking.

She also lacked clear opportunities for both sides, leaving Liverpool Mo Salah completely inconvenient on the bench and rarely disturbing goalkeeper Jordan Beckford.