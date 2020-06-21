The result that Juergen Klopp’s men wanted when they returned to work after a three-month hiatus was not, but by 23 points ahead of Manchester City, the celebrations would not be delayed for long.
Improved under the direction of new coach Carlo Ancelotti, Everton is close to winning with Tom Davis seeing his late efforts against the upright and Brazilian striker Richarlison to force them into smart guard from Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Baker.
Despite concerns about fans crowd near the stadium less than a mile from Liverpool, permission to match was given to move forward at Goodison. But in an empty stadium, the prevailing atmosphere for the derby was usually lacking.
She also lacked clear opportunities for both sides, leaving Liverpool Mo Salah completely inconvenient on the bench and rarely disturbing goalkeeper Jordan Beckford.
Joel Matip should have performed better than a free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the first half and Liverpool started the second half firmly with Roberto Firmino and Nabi Kita well to create an opportunity.
But Everton escaped the pressure and came close to causing discomfort in the past few minutes, as Dominique Calvert-Lewin’s smart strike was removed by Alison with a first attempt by Davis to hit the wood away.
The draw drew with Liverpool, unbeaten in the last 22 games in the Merseyside derby, but it was still five points away from guaranteeing victory in the Premier League.
Before the match, the two teams took their knees to support the Black Lives Matter movement and paused a minute of silence in honor of those who died in the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chelsea boosts the Champions League offer
Earlier on Sunday, Chelsea strengthened their hold on fourth place by defeating Aston Villa, which is in danger of falling.
Kortney Hause put Villa ahead before the break, but after the break the traffic continued in one direction as Chelsea took possession without a series of opportunities.
Director Frank Lampard sent American player Christian Polisic to try to ignite his attack and pay almost instant gains when he called Cesar Azbelicuetta’s cross to half a goal in the 60th minute.
The winner came just two minutes later, as Olivier Giroud was allowed to stand in the penalty area and his perverted shot overturned Argan Neeland in the villa goal.
Villa had a late chance to level it out when Jota hit his shot wide, but Dean Smith’s team was beaten well and remained in second place in the standings.
The win continued a good week for Chelsea, which boosted its team by taking possession of right-back striker Leipzig Timo Werner, moving five points from Manchester United in fourth place and only three points from third place in Leicester City.
Director Steve Bruce admitted before the match that he was a “distraction” but did not prevent his team from achieving an impressive victory, with the help of a second-half dismissal of two yellow cards from visiting defender John Egan.
Lively St. Maximeen scored the opening shortly after Egan’s departure and Matt Richie doubled Newcastle’s lead with a good hit 14 minutes later.
The coronation of Newcastle fans was the third goal – a rare goal for Brazilian forward Guilenton, who missed an opportunity in the first half of cast iron to put his team ahead.
This was his first goal in the league since August 25 against Tottenham and his fourth in the season after moving 40 million pounds (44 million dollars) from Hoffenheim last year.
