It was one of the “Three Ws” – along with Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott – who placed Barbados and West Indies cricket on the map in the 1950s.

Cricket West Indies praised Weekes, tweeting: “Our hearts are heavy and we mourn the loss of an icon. Myth, our hero, Sir Everton Wikeez. Our hearts are heavy while we mourn losing an icon. Myth, our hero, Sir Everton Wikis.

Wikis first appeared in his audition only at the age of 22 years during the 1947-48 England tour of the Caribbean.

In the same year, he became the first hitter to hit five centuries of testing in consecutive turns – a record that stands to this day.

The record would have been six consecutive centuries if he had not run out for 90 in Madras.

The relatively small position of the week rarely prevented him from dominating opposing bowling attacks.

When I named it wisdom As one of the 1950’s five cricketers, he wrote that “the weeks that completely owned those gifts that were the hallmark of all the great hitter – exceptional speed of the eye and foot”, adding that “many archers must have been surprised by the speed with which the ball directly passed behind him” .

Weekes was expected to continue performing and presenting the West Indies side, and he has already done so.

He ended his playing career in 1958 after collecting 4,455 tests with an average of 58.61 and 15 centuries. Weekes average remains in the top 10 professional averages for a player with more than 4,000 rounds.

Race and barriers

Wikeez was born into a world still filled with systemic and societal racism.

When he was 13 years old, Wikis started playing Westshire Cricket Club In the Barbados Cricket League where his local club Pickwick receives only white players.

The hit places were mostly booked For light-skinned players But that was the ability of Wikeez to the point that he made his way to the Barbados team at the age of 18.

Even after his brilliant career ended, Wikeez faced appreciation.

Trevor Chesterfield, in an article entitled “Cricket in Zimbabwe: a challenge that almost wins” in “Cricket Cultures in Conflict: Cricket at the 2003 World Cup”, recounts that Wikis was a target of racism during Tour of the exhibition 1967 From Rhodesia which was named then.

On a travel day, Wikeez joined his white mates to have a drink at Joel’s Bar, but was told individually upon arrival, “Get out, you know where your bar is.”

Wikeez and his former West Indian fellow Rohan Kanhai threatened to give up the tour but they remained after an apology from government officials.

The distinction did not stop there, and although it was said that he was a moderate and calm person, he was not afraid to stand up to racism.

While officials denied at the time, a match against a local team in Gwelo – now known as Gweru in Zimbabwe – was moved from land in the White Zone to substandard land in the Black Zone due to the presence of Weekes and Kanhai on the tourist side.

A white citizen approached the bagan wonderfully before the match, barking: “Say you are there … Weekes, I know you’re going to give us a first-class performance, right?” All while shaking his finger.

The 42-year-old answered, “Okay, since this is a second-class venue, it will be a second-rate performance.”

Wikeez set out to achieve his first goal in the first ball and set off without waiting to see if he caught it.

present day

Weekes suffered a heart attack in June last year but he rallied to see his 95th birthday in February this year.

The present side of the West Indies Arrive In England at the beginning of June, a series of three tests will begin on July 8.

It was announced that England and the West Indies would wear the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts during the series.