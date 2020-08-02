Everyone is likely to contract COVID-19 sometime: Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month, said everyone would likely catch the coronavirus at some point, “so they faced it.”

“I knew I would pick her up one day, because I unfortunately believe that everyone here will eventually arrest her,” the BBC quoted the president as telling reporters during a visit to the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul on Friday.

He said “What are you afraid of? Face it.”

“I regret the deaths. But people die every day, from so many things. This is life.”

Friday’s comments came a day after Bolsonaro said he was taking antibiotics for an infection after he was diagnosed with a coronavirus.

Bolsonaro said he had “mold in my lungs,” without elaborating, after spending nearly a month quarantined at his presidential residence.

The president tested positive for the coronavirus on July 7, but everything has since been clarified.

According to official information, Bolsonaro underwent four COVID-19 tests in 18 days and tested three positive times.

The BBC reported that his wife, First Lady Michele Bolsonaro and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Marcus Pontes, showed positive results for the virus on Thursday.

Two of the president’s close aides are quarantined at home after a positive test – Citizenship Minister Onyx Lorenzone and Education Minister Milton Ribeiro.

Another minister, Pinto Albuquerque, in charge of mines and energy, and Augusto Heleno, who heads the institutional security cabinet, were positive in March, but recovered quickly.

Bolsonaro previously compared COVID-19 to “small flu” and complained about the closures and their impact on the economy.

Brazil currently occupies the second largest number of coronavirus infections and deaths at 2,662,485 and 92,475, respectively.