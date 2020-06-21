Exclusive Father’s Day Special: My paternal instincts were strong at 36-37, says Tushar Kapoor

Daughter of Neil Nitin Mukesh Daughter of Norvey spends a good time with her dad!

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Tusar Kapoor spoke exclusively International Business Times, India He opened up to how fatherhood had changed him, how individual parenthood was free and full of independence, how his parents had reacted to his decision and more.

Interview excerpts:

The importance of Father’s Day in your life:

For me, my mom or dad alike is not so obsessed with today. Like every year, I want my son to be happy.

When did you decide you wanted to be a parent?

I decided to be a father by surrogacy when I was 36-37. At the time, my paternal instincts were strong. The decision to be a parent came from my heart. I think I was one of the first few celebrities to choose parenting and breach societal standards in India. It was indeed a decision that changed the course of the road and changed my life.

Was your family supportive?

I got the call first and then shared it with my father, and my parents were supportive. They asked me if I was willing to take responsibility and I was ready. I was very clear about being a parent and I am delighted that my parents were with me.

How has life changed after Lakshia entered your life?

Laksshya changed my life completely if I had to write something about my life, it will always be before and after Laksshya. I adjusted, I tried my best to balance everything. Parenting is hectic and requires physical strength. I think everything fell into place for me and Lexia because the timing was right.

About changing the idea of ​​being a single parent

Yes, I set a trend, broke a standard and surprised everyone when I announced that I am a father. I don’t know that I changed people’s idea or mentality. I just have to say that it is better to be a parent and come with a lot of challenges. If you are single or happy or divorced married, always make sure that you have an equation with your family, there must be sincerity and passion. Parenting will add to your life and make you stronger than ever.

Any advice for single parents?

I am nobody to give any party any advice, I myself learn and grow every day. I would just suggest that everyone be in the hands of the parents.

Here we wish all good father on Father’s Day very happy!