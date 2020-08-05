Fact checking: No, Black Widow will not skip theaters for the $ 30 version of Disney +

Due to the ongoing epidemic of coronavirus, Disney announced that its direct adaptation to Mulan for 2020 will hit Disney + on September 4 in a new category of content described as “excellent service”, in which subscribers can watch Mulan through the new VOD of the broadcasting site Choice.

Soon it was reported that Scarlett Johansson ‘s biggest Marvel universe, Black Window, to be released in theaters on November 6, might go to Disney +.

How it all started

Tweet from Disney + read: “Watch the latest Black Widow trailer from Marvel Studios, streaming on November 6 for $ 29.99 exclusive on #DisneyPlus.”

It spread on social media and created a lot of MCU fans.

Check out our tweet below:

How a fake Tweet cheated MCU fans resulting in chaos and confusion online

The tweet was from a parody account. The real news is that Black Widow will not be available to broadcast on Disney + for $ 30 any time soon.

The tweet that spammed spread claiming that the movie skipped the theatrical release via thedisneyplus parody.

Check out the handle below:

According to reports in independent, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chappick made it clear in a call that he considered Mulan “one-off”, but that the company would monitor how reproduction was performed.

Update on the black window movie

While Disney’s plans were not revealed Black WidowHe also did not rule out Disney’s premiere at some point.

As for the unrestricted version, the Black Widow version was originally scheduled to be shown on May 1. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the film was delayed alongside other Disney films such as Mulan, Spirit And Jungle trip. Black Widow She is now scheduled to reach theaters on November 6.

Directed by Kate Shortland, Black Widow Stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanov / Black Widow and Florence Pogue as Yelena Belova and David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov / Red Ranger and O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason and Rachel Wise.

Conclusion

Therefore, the claim that Scarlett Johansson Black Window skipped the theatrical release is false. There is no official confirmation regarding this. Starting just now, Mulan will be broadcasting on Disney + starting September 4