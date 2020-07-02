Factory activity in India is declining for the third consecutive month in June

Input and output prices fell for the third consecutive month in June, and manufacturers continued to cut staff.Stock clash

A special survey showed that manufacturing activity in India contracted for the third consecutive month in June, albeit at a less shallow pace, as demand and production continued to experience three months of closure to suppress the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus has infected more than half a million people in the world’s second most populous country, halting economic activity, but a survey on Wednesday indicated that the worst may be over for the economy, at least for the time being.

While the Nikkei Manufacturing PMI, compiled by IHS Markit, rose to 47.2 last month from 30.8 in May, it was still less than 50 mark separating growth from deflation. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 37.5.

“India’s manufacturing sector moved towards stability in June, with both production and new orders contracting at much softer rates than seen in April and May. However, the recent rise in new coronavirus cases and the resulting extensions of closures have kept demand weakening.” . Elliot Kerr, economist at IHS Markit noted.

The April-June period was the worst quarterly performance since the PMI survey began in March 2005, in line with a Reuters poll that expected Asia’s third-largest economy to shrink in the fourth quarter for the first time since the mid-1990s.

Input and output prices fell for the third consecutive month in June, and manufacturers continued to cut staff.

However, the continued decline in price pressures may provide additional breathing space for the Reserve Bank of India to announce further easing measures. It has already reduced the repo rate by 115 cumulative basis points since the close began on March 25.

“If the number of cases continues to rise at the current pace, more closings may be imposed, which would hamper the recovery in economic conditions and prolong the problems of those most affected by this crisis,” Kiir added.

However, optimism about the next 12 months reached its highest level in four months in June.