The New York Police Department confirmed that a dead man was found on Tuesday in an apartment in Lower East Manhattan. The source described him as a tech entrepreneur Fahim Salih, a capitalist and enterprising Gokada CEO , Nigeria’s motorcycle riding company.

The source said that Saleh was last seen in surveillance footage on Monday evening, as he entered the elevator in his apartment in the lower eastern side of Manhattan.

The official said that a man in all black clothes – according to the police, suspected of being the Saleh striker – was seen in the video as he entered the elevator with him. The source said that the elevator in the Saleh building goes directly to the housing units there.

The source said that as soon as Saleh entered his apartment, the alleged assailant began attacking him.