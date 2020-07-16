Fahim Saleh
Fahim Salih, 33-year-old CEO, Gokada, was found cut off in an apartment in New York

By Arzu / July 16, 2020
The New York Police Department confirmed that a dead man was found on Tuesday in an apartment in Lower East Manhattan. The source described him as a tech entrepreneur Fahim Salih, a capitalist and enterprising Gokada CEO, Nigeria’s motorcycle riding company.

The source said that Saleh was last seen in surveillance footage on Monday evening, as he entered the elevator in his apartment in the lower eastern side of Manhattan.

The official said that a man in all black clothes – according to the police, suspected of being the Saleh striker – was seen in the video as he entered the elevator with him. The source said that the elevator in the Saleh building goes directly to the housing units there.

The source said that as soon as Saleh entered his apartment, the alleged assailant began attacking him.

When the CEO’s sister went to check him, I discovered Saleh’s torso in an area next to the living room, the official said.

The source said that other parts of his body were stuffed into individual bags in the apartment.

The source said the police have yet to determine the motive for the horrific attack. New York Police are looking into how the attacker got out of the apartment building.

Saleh’s family confirmed his death in a statement.

“The headlines speak of a crime that we still cannot understand,” the statement said. “Fahim is more than what you read. He is much more than that. His bright and innovative mind took everyone who was part of his world on a journey and made sure no one was left behind.”

“There are no words or actions to provide any of us with relief except for the arrest of the one who showed little evil to our loved ones.”

Jocada described Saleh’s death as “sudden and tragic” On Twitter.

“Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us,” the company wrote. “Our hearts go out to his friends, family and all those who feel the pain and heartache that we are experiencing right now, here in Gokada. You will be informed of all updates and changes, when they are revealed. Forever in our hearts.”

CNN has contacted the Office of Medical Examiners and NYPD for further comments.

As a high school student, Saleh founded PrankDial.com, a website for prank phone calls that: Books in 2018, Generated more than 10 million dollars since its inception. He continued to find and sell websites throughout his teenage and time at Bentley University.
Recently, he founded the venture capital company Capital Adventure, Which has invested in startup companies involved in rides in countries such as Bangladesh and Colombia.
On averageAnd, as he was blogging regularly, he described his founding to Gokada as “one of the most extant things” he had ever done. His limited knowledge of the transportation system in Nigeria stopped the Nigerians he tried to recruit at the start.
The company raised more than $ 5 million and hired more than 800 drivers, but Jokada’s business ran into an obstacle earlier this year when Lagos banned commercial motorbikes in the city. Valid Filmed an enthusiastic appeal On behalf of his employees to lift the ban. Meanwhile, the company was focused on delivery and was working to launch a boat-building service, He told CNN In February.

His family said: “We need and urge New York City and other law enforcement members to work hard to reach the bottom of this horrific crime and bring justice to Fahim.”

