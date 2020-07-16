Fahim Salih, 33-year-old CEO, Gokada, was found cut off in an apartment in New York

The source said that Saleh was last seen in surveillance footage on Monday evening, as he entered the elevator in his apartment in the lower eastern side of Manhattan.
The official said that a man in all black clothes – according to the police, suspected of being the Saleh striker – was seen in the video as he entered the elevator with him. The source said that the elevator in the Saleh building goes directly to the housing units there.
The source said that as soon as Saleh entered his apartment, the alleged assailant began attacking him.
When the CEO’s sister went to check him, I discovered Saleh’s torso in an area next to the living room, the official said.
The source said that other parts of his body were stuffed into individual bags in the apartment.
The source said the police have yet to determine the motive for the horrific attack. New York Police are looking into how the attacker got out of the apartment building.
Saleh’s family confirmed his death in a statement.
“The headlines speak of a crime that we still cannot understand,” the statement said. “Fahim is more than what you read. He is much more than that. His bright and innovative mind took everyone who was part of his world on a journey and made sure no one was left behind.”
“There are no words or actions to provide any of us with relief except for the arrest of the one who showed little evil to our loved ones.”
“Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us,” the company wrote. “Our hearts go out to his friends, family and all those who feel the pain and heartache that we are experiencing right now, here in Gokada. You will be informed of all updates and changes, when they are revealed. Forever in our hearts.”
CNN has contacted the Office of Medical Examiners and NYPD for further comments.
His family said: “We need and urge New York City and other law enforcement members to work hard to reach the bottom of this horrific crime and bring justice to Fahim.”
