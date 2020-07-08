Fans create a petition to rename Longacre Theater in New York City after Nick Cordeiro

The fans have Petition To rename the Longacre Theater in New York City in memory of Broadway superstar Nick Cordeiro, who passed away on Sunday due to complications from the Corona virus.

Longacre, which was home to Cordero’s last wide display “A Bronx Tale”, was built in 1912 and is now named Longacre Square – the original name of Times Square. The restored theater will be called “Nick Cordeiro Theater”.

The petition was more than 26,000 signatures on Tuesday.

The petition reads: “The Bronx-Tale, The Musical” was the last Broadway show in which Nick Cordeiro starred.

“With the death of the incredibly talented and beloved Broadway star, it is the perfect memory for him and his family a legacy, to ensure that his name will always be in the limelight in the Broadway community.”

Cordeiro, who was 41 years old at the time of his death, was admitted to Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles in April. he is His right leg was amputated, He was held in medically induced coma for most of his hospitalization.

GoFundMe, that was Prepare after Cordero’s death To help support his wife, Amanda Clotts, as well as his one-year-old son Elvis, he has more than $ 984,630 with the original target set at $ 48,000.