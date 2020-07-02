Fans violate the rules of social separation in the Bulgaria Cup final
sport

Fans violate the rules of social separation in the Bulgaria Cup final

By Emet / July 2, 2020

Officials eased the rules of Wednesday’s final, in which Lokomotiv won five goals on a penalty shootout, by increasing the number of fans allowed to enter the stadium from 4,000 to 12,000.

Football was given the go-ahead for its appeal in Bulgaria on June 5, although “non-compliance with anti-epidemic measures” was recognized by fans, The authorities agreed To increase the number of viewers at the Sofia Vasyl Levski National Stadium, where the fans were He said to watch The social distance is 1.5 meters.
to me ReutersThe government also advised onlookers to wear face masks, which were offered to everyone entering the stadium for free. But many fans chose not to wear a face mask

CNN contacted the Bulgarian Federation FA, CSKA Sofia and Lokomotiv Plovdiv for comment, but it did not receive a response immediately.

Read: Messi scores his professional goal of 700 in his style, but Barcelona loses more ground in the title race
As of Thursday, there were 5,154 Confirmed cases From Covid-19 registered in Bulgaria, about half are active. The government announced that 165 new cases had been registered in the past 24 hours.

The match ended 0-0 after extra time, but the 100% conversion rate from the penalty area made Lokomotiv hold the cup and secured a place in the qualifying rounds of the European League.

Milka Ceska coach stopped playing after the match.

There were also reports that fans displayed the “White Lives Matter” poster during the match, which was a message Widely condemned In the English Premier League after Burnley fans arranged for a similar banner to be displayed before their team’s match against Manchester City.
An increasing number of fans were allowed into the stadium for the final Wednesday.

Wednesday’s final raises other questions about hosting soccer matches with fans attending.

Bulgarian Sports Minister Krasn Kralev has reportedly said that violations during Wednesday’s game could lead to “tougher measures” being implemented.

Read: Launching a major black footballer statue campaign, Jack Leslie

Balkan countries, which have experienced less severe outbreaks of Corona virus, compared to other European countries, opened sporting events with relative speed.

In June 20,000 fans attended the Belgrade derby, while a few days later Adria Novak Djokovic tour A tennis event started in the Serbian capital with the presence of fans.

The Adria Tour was widely criticized after a number of top players, including Djokovic, proved positive for the coronavirus after playing in the second event of the competition in Zadar, Croatia.

The matches were played in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Spain behind closed doors, while other European countries allowed some fans to return.

In Denmark, for example, a limited number of spectators were allowed to enter stadiums while observing the social dimension.

Spectators look during the Danish Superliga match between Broendby and FC Copenhagen on June 21.
last week Danish Football Association He announced that there was “great satisfaction” in the way the matches were being played, and there were hopes of returning to come close to their normal capacity for the coming season.
While almost all elite sport in Europe was postponed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic Belarusian Premier League Keep playing.

This led to a surge in his popularity, as the country’s Football Association got new broadcast deals in up to 10 countries.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *