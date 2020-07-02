Fans violate the rules of social separation in the Bulgaria Cup final

Officials eased the rules of Wednesday’s final, in which Lokomotiv won five goals on a penalty shootout, by increasing the number of fans allowed to enter the stadium from 4,000 to 12,000.

CNN contacted the Bulgarian Federation FA, CSKA Sofia and Lokomotiv Plovdiv for comment, but it did not receive a response immediately.

As of Thursday, there were 5,154 Confirmed cases From Covid-19 registered in Bulgaria, about half are active. The government announced that 165 new cases had been registered in the past 24 hours.

The match ended 0-0 after extra time, but the 100% conversion rate from the penalty area made Lokomotiv hold the cup and secured a place in the qualifying rounds of the European League.

Milka Ceska coach stopped playing after the match.

There were also reports that fans displayed the “White Lives Matter” poster during the match, which was a message Widely condemned In the English Premier League after Burnley fans arranged for a similar banner to be displayed before their team’s match against Manchester City.

Wednesday’s final raises other questions about hosting soccer matches with fans attending.

Bulgarian Sports Minister Krasn Kralev has reportedly said that violations during Wednesday’s game could lead to “tougher measures” being implemented.

Balkan countries, which have experienced less severe outbreaks of Corona virus, compared to other European countries, opened sporting events with relative speed.

In June 20,000 fans attended the Belgrade derby, while a few days later Adria Novak Djokovic tour A tennis event started in the Serbian capital with the presence of fans.

The Adria Tour was widely criticized after a number of top players, including Djokovic, proved positive for the coronavirus after playing in the second event of the competition in Zadar, Croatia.

The matches were played in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Spain behind closed doors, while other European countries allowed some fans to return.

In Denmark, for example, a limited number of spectators were allowed to enter stadiums while observing the social dimension.

last week Danish Football Association He announced that there was “great satisfaction” in the way the matches were being played, and there were hopes of returning to come close to their normal capacity for the coming season.

While almost all elite sport in Europe was postponed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic Belarusian Premier League Keep playing.

This led to a surge in his popularity, as the country’s Football Association got new broadcast deals in up to 10 countries.