Fauci says he and his daughters need security about death threats

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that he and his family need constant security due to harassment and death threats over his statements about the coronavirus pandemic.

“Receiving death threats for me and my family and harassing my daughters so much that I have to have security, I mean, it’s amazing,” Fauci said during an interview with CNN’s Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday.

“I hope they don’t have to go through that.”

The nation’s top infectious disease expert has had his own security details since at least April, in the face of mounting threats.

Fauci did not go into details, but noted that threats and harassment are part of “the inappropriate things that crises make in the world,” adding: “They bring out the best people and the worst people.”

Fauci, 79, also expressed shock that people can be so misled.

“I never imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that represent pure public health principles are vehemently against them, and they don’t like what you and I say, specifically in the word of science, that they are in fact said.

“I mean, it’s weird to me.”

Fauci, a member of the White House Pandemic Task Force, noted that some “anti-science” sentiments in the United States are making it difficult for people to follow COVID-19 mitigation measures, such as wearing masks.

“There is a degree of anti-science sentiment in this country, and I think it’s not just about science. It’s almost linked to the power and distrust of authority that pervades.”

The conversation took place on an online forum sponsored by the Harvard School of Public Health and was streamed live on Facebook.