Fauci says the coronavirus transmission efficiency is “really amazing”.

Fabrice Coferini / AFP / Getty Images

On Thursday, the World Health Organization released a new scientific report detailing how a coronavirus can spread from person to person – including by air during some medical procedures.

The report also notes that there are still many unanswered questions about the transmission of air and exactly how the virus is spreading.

The report comes just days after the publication of a message on Monday signed by 239 scientists who urged the agency to be more open about the possibility of people contracting the virus from drops floating in the air.

“The virus can be transmitted through the air in health care settings where specific medical procedures, called aerosol generating procedures, generate very small droplets called aerosols. Some outbreak reports regarding indoor crowded places have indicated the potential for airborne transmission, as well as the transfer of droplets. For example, while practicing the choir, in restaurants or in fitness classes, “said the new WHO report on coronaviruses, called SARS-CoV-2.

However, “current evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 mainly occurs between people through direct, indirect or close contact with infected people through infected secretions such as saliva and respiratory secretions, or through their respiratory drops, which are made Expel her when the injured person coughs, sneezes, talks or sings. ” “Respiratory drops from infected individuals can also land on objects.”

The report also stated that “COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in some enclosed spaces, such as restaurants, nightclubs, places of worship, or workplaces where people may scream, talk, or sing. In these outbreaks, aerosols cannot exclude transmission, especially in these Indoor places where there are crowded and non-ventilated spaces where infected people spend long periods of time with others, there is an urgent need for further studies to investigate such cases and assess their importance for the transmission of COVID-19 “.

In general, according to the World Health Organization, airborne transmission refers to any time a pathogen that causes disease in the air diffuses and remains infectious when suspended in air for long distances and time.

Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi, WHO Technical Director for Infection Prevention and Control, told a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday that the agency had discussed and cooperated with many scientists who had signed the letter claiming that the World Health Organization (WHO) was not explicit about air transport.

“We acknowledge that there is emerging evidence in this area, as is the case in all other areas with regard to Covid-19 virus and a pandemic, and therefore we believe that we should be open to this guide and understand its implications regarding patterns of transmission, and also said about precautions that should Taken. “

For some time, “we have been talking about the possibility of air transmission and the transport of aerosols, as one of the modes of transmission of Covid-19,” Maria Van Kerkhov, WHO technical leader in response to coronavirus and head of emerging diseases and zoonotic diseases unit, said previously during a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday.