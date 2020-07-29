Fauci says these five principles can stop coronary virus bursts

The United States could see a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus-related deaths “to hundreds of thousands” if there was no correction in course, According to a warning From the Association of American Medical Schools.

“We are not on a good path at the present time,” AAMC science director, Dr. Ross McKinney Johnny, told Brianna Keilar on CNN.

McKinney also said that the crisis puts pressure on hospitals, especially those in virus hotspots such as Arizona, Florida and Texas.

“The crisis is terrible for hospitals. We hear, some of our hospitals in areas like South Florida, they are actually full, but their employees get sick. When their employees get sick, no one is able to fill their jobs. Therefore, people are forced to work unusually long hours, And when you get tired more, you end up with more dangers, just because you make mistakes. So we really, push the limits of what the health system can do … we really get to the limit, and as the disease hits the staff, it becomes more of a crisis than It was already. “

The AAMC invites An increase in vital supplies, as well as improved testing, safe reopening of schools, expansion of health insurance and the development of a vaccination distribution protocol.

The assembly urges the Trump administration to invoke the Defense Production Act to address supply shortages.

“Basically everywhere there is a critical supply shortage and we as a country have not systematically attempted to upgrade our production either from PPE or from supplies that laboratories need in order to meet the demands we have for testing. McKinney said our demands for PPE.”

McKinney added, AAMC is demanding the establishment of national standards for domestic requests for home residence and the reopening of protocols.

Every city or state “does not necessarily have the same degree of closure, but they must use the same criteria to try to move from one stage to another, so that we can know the best criteria for its use, so we do not receive these continuous waves of infection.”

Reports by Jason Hana, CNN, Madeleine Holcomb and Shelby Lynn Erdman

Watch the full interview here: