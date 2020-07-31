Fauci testifies in Congress about Covid-19 response

Chairman James Clayborne speaks during a House Subcommittee session on the Corona Virus Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 31. Erin Scott / AFP / Getty Images

Speaker of the House subcommittee James Claiborne, a Democrat from South Carolina, addressed President Trump Tweet looked like a reference The Clayborn chart showed earlier in the hearing about American cases significantly outperforming European countries.

Trump claimed in a tweet that the United States is leading Europe in situations because of the test. The President has repeatedly argued that more tests lead to more cases in the United States. This is Thoroughly inaccurate.

“Someone please tell congressman Clayborn, who has no idea, that the graph he created indicates more cases in the United States than in Europe, because we are doing far more tests than any other country in the world. If we don’t have a test, Or a bad test, we’ll show very few cases, ” Trump’s Tweet In part.

Clayborn asked Dr. Anthony Fossey, the country’s chief infectious disease expert, if he agreed with Trump’s statement. Clayborne referred to Fauci Previous comments From the session where the public health official said the difference in cases was due to multiple factors, including how to reopen countries.

“I stand with my previous statement that the increase in cases is due to a number of factors, one of which was in the attempt to reopen, which in some cases, the states did not strictly adhere to the guidelines set by the task force,” Fossey said. People in the state were already gathering in crowds and not wearing masks. “

The first fact: CNN Truth Verification Team He stated that Trump officials and his Republican allies acknowledged that it was not true that the increasing number of tests was the reason for the large number of cases increasing in the past month.

One clear indication is that the true rise: the proportion of people who have been afflicted with HIV has increased positively, which is a key measure of the true spread of the virus. As for his assertion with regard to other countries – countries like Germany needed to take fewer tests over time because they were more successful in containing their outbreak in the first place – by using a strategy that included an aggressive early test.

Watch the exchange between Clyburn and Fauci: