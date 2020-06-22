The match between FC Sochi and FC Rostov continued despite the latter’s team having had six positive tests of coronavirus prior to the match. These positive tests mean that the entire big team in Rostov must be sacked, according to the club’s statement explaining its 10-1 defeat.

Before the match at Sochi Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Rostov was facing a challenge to get a place in the UEFA Champions League, while Sochi was involved in the relegation battle.

Rostov asked Sochi to postpone the match but the team refused, so he had to send a team of young players between the ages of 16 and 19.

The youths advanced by an unexpected lead in the first minute, when 17-year-old Roman Roman scored, becoming the youngest scorer in the club’s history. He is the third youngest scorer in the history of the Russian Premier League.

However, half the time before, Sochi advanced 4-1, and scored another six goals in the second half.

“The result was probably annoying. But we want you to stay on the bright side!” Rostov wrote, noting that 17-year-old goalkeeper Dennis Popov was chosen man of the match after a record 15 league league record was saved, including retaining a penalty kick.

“We know you will agree that our players were fighting for every inch of the field – show them all amazing personality and positions today!” Rostov wrote in the message to the masses.

Even before the match, Sochi received widespread criticism after posting a controversial post on her official Instagram account on Friday.

“The whole country will be rooted for schoolchildren! We were all schoolchildren once. Today, let’s just play soccer. The stadium is flat. The ball is round. Play until Mama calls home,” the caption read.

Note: fcrostov this is just a joke for f ** k, and this is in our conscience.

Sochi later deleted the post, but came under increasing criticism for refusing to rearrange the game and subsequent treatment of its young opponents.

Russian sports journalist Vasily Otkin said the match was a “real scandal.”

“All of Europe laughs at us,” he said in a video clip posted on his personal channel on YouTube.

Yutkin said that the fact that the match went on was in conflict with the league’s interests.

Sergei Silken, former club manager of Dinamo Moscow and a former player, also criticized Sochi.

“What I saw in the Sochi Rostov match is a joke. The tournament should be played in teams ready to fight,” he told the state news agency Ria Novosti.

“Yes, the situation is very complicated and unusual, but leaders need to get out of it in a somewhat different way.”

Silken called on league officials to do more to ensure similar incidents do not happen again.

However, the owner of Sochi Boris Rothenberg, childhood friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, defended his club’s actions.

Rothenberg told Tass News that the clubs agreed not to rearrange the matches due to lack of time, and any club in the Sochi center would have played the match, adding that his team played professionally.

“Their comrades are awesome, they fought, but we were unable to help score many of the goals we scored, as the professionals play here,” Which is subject to American sanctions Tass said.

“If we regret the youth, they will not understand that, because when you fight with a stronger opponent, the more effort you make in defeating you, the greater your chances of progressing.”

This was the team’s first game after a break due to the Corona virus, and there are nine games remaining in the season.

The massive defeat means that Rostov is now 15 points behind the league leader Zenit St. Petersburg, in fourth place. The first three teams qualify for a place in the Champions League.

Sochi is effectively a feeding team for Zenit, the local Putin team.

Sports reporter Otkin talked about the long friendship between Putin and Rothenburg in his video clip, and Soviet-born American sports journalist Slava Malamud discussed the relationship, in which a series of Twitter messages on Twitter spread about the game and the circumstances surrounding it.

Rothenburg doubted that Sochi could not delay the game was in doubt due to the postponement of FC Krasnodar’s match against Dinamo Moscow.

Krasnodar and the league authorities agreed to postpone the match until July 19, after Dynamo squad entered into quarantine after positive tests for coronaviruses, according to a league statement released on Sunday.

Russia was one of the countries hardest hit by the epidemic – it ranked first behind the United States and Brazil only in Covid case numbers 19. More than 590,000 injuries and more than 8,000 deaths have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.