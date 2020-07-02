Just yesterday, the NFL announced that 15 colleges had already committed to launching programs. The new sport will provide new full study opportunities for women who will start competing in the spring of 2021.

“We have just closed 100 years of football,” NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent told me. “Well, here is an example of what the next hundred years might look like in football. Women lead efforts, not just as fans, not just as mothers who support their children. Now, young women can actually compete and get a scholarship like them they’ve seen their brothers and fathers do it for years many “.

NFL Flag and RCX will support NAIA in developing the infrastructure for the league, an area unknown to the Governing Body. NAIA says this will be the first women’s soccer competition to be governed by a collegiate athletics federation.

Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson midfielder was recently appointed President of the NFL FLAG, the Official Science Football League for NFL, and the largest youth soccer organization in the United States.