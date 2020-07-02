Female Future: Women’s soccer is the latest college sport

Just yesterday, the NFL announced that 15 colleges had already committed to launching programs. The new sport will provide new full study opportunities for women who will start competing in the spring of 2021.
“We have just closed 100 years of football,” NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent told me. “Well, here is an example of what the next hundred years might look like in football. Women lead efforts, not just as fans, not just as mothers who support their children. Now, young women can actually compete and get a scholarship like them they’ve seen their brothers and fathers do it for years many “.
NFL Flag and RCX will support NAIA in developing the infrastructure for the league, an area unknown to the Governing Body. NAIA says this will be the first women’s soccer competition to be governed by a collegiate athletics federation.
Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson midfielder was recently appointed President of the NFL FLAG, the Official Science Football League for NFL, and the largest youth soccer organization in the United States.
“I’m really excited to be part of this trip here,” Wilson tells CNN. “In partnership with NFL, NFL Flag and RCX, it’s really exciting … Football is going to be a global sport and it has to be a great sport for women, to be leaders in this sport. And I think what’s great about that, that we’re not expanding Not only the game, but also the accessibility of all women in all sports. I think that’s really exciting. It’s revolutionary. ”
Tony Harris is currently defensive of Central Methodist University, NAIA School in Fayetteville, Missouri. She was one of the few women competing with and against men at the university level. In 2019, Harris became the first woman to receive a full football scholarship playing the role of skill at university level. You think this development is much more than football.
“I think this means that the future of football is female,” Harris told CNN. “I think he says, you know, women will now have a chance.” “I wish I was still in high school, able to go back, and as you know, sign up for a sports scholarship to play football because not only does this open doors for girls to compete at the college level, it also opens more doors for NFL to start WNFL on the day of The days … I’m not going to compete with men, but I can just take what I have now, you know, I mean, that means a lot to me being able to see these girls finally get the opportunities we’ve been wanting for a long time. “
Laura Courtney Todd has been the sports director at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Florida since 2000. She was twice chosen as sports director for this year at Sun Conference, and the last was in 2018. Her school will be one of the first to advance women’s football, because she says , The demand for it exists.
“Title 9 is clearly a great reason to start high school football,” Courtney Todd told CNN. “But I think what they found was that the females were really interested in sports and quite often they switched from their traditional sport to playing soccer only. That’s why we see such great potentials in sports.”
Competition guidelines and startup procedures are now being created for schools interested in establishing women’s football as a competitive sport. NAIA will work with NFL Flag and RCX to outline the next steps.
RCX said: “They say that in two to three years, 30 to 40 schools can participate anywhere. If they reach 40 schools that offer women’s football, it’s anywhere from eight to twelve million dollars in grant money. Tuition, which is incredible. ” President and general manager, Izell Reese. “It would be nice to see him grow.”
Reese is a former NFL player who believes women’s football can grow to reach the highest levels of competition – even the Olympic Games one day. He says athletes will continue to drive sport growth.
“They are committed, talented and passionate about sport. You see all these girls on the field. I mean, these girls are real. They are serious about it. Their passion and the energy of these young women playing this game is what drives it.”
