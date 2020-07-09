The team’s choice cannot be underestimated: the Spaniard, who will be 39 later this month, won the championship title with Renault during the 2005 and 2006 seasons. The seasoned 314 Grand Prix driver started his career in Formula 1, achieving 32 wins and 97 The platform (both his wins and the podiums puts him sixth in the all-time list) across three teams – Renault, McLaren and Ferrari – and his return will be the first time that the driver has had three separate periods with one F1 team (2003-06, 2008-09 From 2021 onwards).

While Renault has not confirmed whether the deal will last longer than one season, it is clear that the driver himself has designs upon his return not just to invite the curtain, but a significant new chapter in his impressive career. In addition, he feels that the new regulations – which are due to be introduced in 2021, but are now delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic – will give him, and Reno, an opportunity to be more competitive.

Veteran Alonso will replace Daniel Riccardo who will move to McLaren – the same team that Alonso left in 2018 – and will see him lead alongside one of the most important young talents on the network, 23-year-old Esteban Okon.

In the first race for the 2020 season in Austria, Okon and Renault finished eighth.