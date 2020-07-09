Fernando Alonso discusses his return to Formula 1

The team’s choice cannot be underestimated: the Spaniard, who will be 39 later this month, won the championship title with Renault during the 2005 and 2006 seasons. The seasoned 314 Grand Prix driver started his career in Formula 1, achieving 32 wins and 97 The platform (both his wins and the podiums puts him sixth in the all-time list) across three teams – Renault, McLaren and Ferrari – and his return will be the first time that the driver has had three separate periods with one F1 team (2003-06, 2008-09 From 2021 onwards).
While Renault has not confirmed whether the deal will last longer than one season, it is clear that the driver himself has designs upon his return not just to invite the curtain, but a significant new chapter in his impressive career. In addition, he feels that the new regulations – which are due to be introduced in 2021, but are now delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic – will give him, and Reno, an opportunity to be more competitive.
Veteran Alonso will replace Daniel Riccardo who will move to McLaren – the same team that Alonso left in 2018 – and will see him lead alongside one of the most important young talents on the network, 23-year-old Esteban Okon.
In the first race for the 2020 season in Austria, Okon and Renault finished eighth.
“Obviously, it is a very happy day,” Alonso told Amanda Davis of CNN World Sport. “When I left Formula One, I felt it was possible to come back in 2021 … I managed to breathe a little bit of Formula One because I have 18 consecutive season of Formula One, and it’s so demanding. I think I need that time and come back now stronger than ever. “.
Whatever way you want to look, Alonso’s quest for success and hunger to stay competitive remains incomplete.
“I hate losing,” he tells CNN Sports with a huge smile on his face. “I love winning. But, you know, I don’t like to lose anything, and that will be difficult. Especially in 2021. We know where the car is now. We know that next year’s performance will be little. This year. So, I realize that We’ll have to work a lot and we’ll have to improve the car slowly. But, you know, I’m ready to take on this challenge as well. ”
However, when everything is said and done, and commercial and professional considerations are put on the side, how much romance in Alonso played a decision on his return? After all, he talked about Renault introducing his best memories inside the F1.
“Romance is a big factor in this kind of decision,” he said. “Returning to Renault is an added advantage to me, because I know the people on the team, and I know many members who were on my time two years ago. And also the commitment that
I made Renault about Formula One and the future the team has now, I think it was important. “
Through the votes, Alonso’s motorsport future still has many races and races and perhaps – years – remaining. So how much time do you imagine standing behind the wheel?
“I think 10, 12 (year)” starts, presumably joking, but again, maybe not. “Let’s see. When I was 25 or 28 years old, I thought another three or four years in Formula One would be enough. But now at age 38, for whatever reason, I’m developing more skills. I was driving in different cars, different classes, and learning Different driving styles. I said before, I feel refreshed now, ready to travel, ready to do different things, and work as a simulator. So, I feel better now than when I was 25. So, I cannot say now that there are two or Another three years in me. You know, maybe there is more. ”
You may also like
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is president, coach and player in Milan after defeating Juventus
Lee Westwood: “There aren’t enough blacks” in golf although Tiger Woods “has done a lot to promote” sports
The English Premier League: Why English football cannot afford another “lost generation” of black coaches
Nick Kiergeos targets Dominic Tim for his defense of players in a controversial tournament
Alex Pollen: Two-time world champion Andy Pollen dies in a spearfishing accident